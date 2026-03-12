Support Group Backs Tinubu’s Re-election, Urges Ambode’s Return to Lagos Govt House

Sunday Ehigiator





A political support group, Tinubu/Ambode Patriots, has thrown its weight behind the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and called for the return of former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, to the Lagos State Government House in the next election cycle.

The group made its position known during a meeting of its members held recently in Ikeja, where it also urged party stakeholders and residents to support what it described as a “tested leadership combination” for national and state development.

Speaking at the meeting, the Coordinator of the group, Mr. Dare Dada, said the leadership credentials of President Tinubu at the national level and the track record of Ambode during his tenure as governor of Lagos State make them the most suitable choices to sustain development and accelerate progress.

According to him, the group had already begun strengthening its grassroots structures across Lagos State to ensure widespread mobilisation and support ahead of the elections.

“We are convinced beyond doubt that the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in the best interest of Nigeria. His administration has taken bold and necessary steps aimed at repositioning the country’s economy and governance structure for long-term stability and growth,” Dada said.

“At the same time, Lagos State needs a tested and proven administrator like former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to return to Alausa. His record in office speaks clearly for him, and we believe his return will further accelerate development in the state,” he added.

Dada stressed that Lagos requires experienced leadership at a critical time when sustaining the momentum of development remains essential.

“Lagos does not need a neophyte at this critical time. What the state requires is somebody with the experience and expertise to consolidate on the work already done by the All Progressives Congress-led government and also complement the efforts of the Federal Government,” he said.

He noted that many residents still recall the developmental strides recorded during Ambode’s administration between 2015 and 2019, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and security.

According to him, the clamour for the former governor’s return continues to grow among residents who believe his leadership brought visible transformation to the state.

“Across Lagos today, many residents still speak about the achievements of Governor Ambode during his first tenure. From massive road construction to improved security architecture and infrastructural renewal, his administration left visible footprints across the state,” Dada said.

“Lagosians are yearning for his return because they believe he understands the vision of a modern Lagos and possesses the competence and administrative capacity to drive it further. That is why many stakeholders are urging the All Progressives Congress to field the Epe-born politician again.”

The group’s coordinator also called on its senatorial coordinators, local government coordinators and ward leaders across Lagos State to begin early mobilisation efforts at the grassroots.

“Our coordinators at the senatorial, local government and ward levels must go back to the grassroots and begin the work of mobilisation. This is what we have always done as a support group, and we must do it again with greater commitment,” he said.

Dada further urged members to actively engage residents, market leaders, youth groups and community stakeholders across the state to explain why President Tinubu at the national level and Ambode in Lagos represent the best leadership combination for sustained progress.