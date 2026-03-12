SanlamAllianz Nigeria Pays Over N77bn Claims in 2025 

Ebere Nwoji

SanlamAllianz Nigeria group, comprising of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance and its subsidiary, SanlamAllianz General Insurance, said it paid a total claims in excess of N77 billion across its Life and General Insurance businesses for the 2025 financial year.

With this, the company is reaffirming its financial strength and commitment to policyholders amid sustain macroeconomic pressures.

Chief Executive Officer, SanlamAllianz Life, Tunde Mimiko said the performance underscored the company’s role as a reliable risk partner and reflects the strength of the Sanlam Allianz joint venture, which combined African market leadership with global insurance expertise.

Mimiko said the increase reflected elevated claims costs driven by Nigeria’s 2025 macroeconomic environment, including inflationary pressures impacting benefit pay-outs analysts medical-related claims across the industry.

He said despite this, the Life business delivered strong top-line growth, with Gross Written Premium (GWP) rising to N81.39 billion in 2025, up from N60.86 billion in 2024, a significant 33.7 percent year-on-year increase.

Mimiko said Life Business, results reflect disciplined growth and an unwavering commitment to the company’s policyholders.

Also speaking, the CEO General Insurance Business, Jacqueline Agwew, said “The true measure of an insurance company is its ability to pay claims efficiently and transparently. Our unaudited 2025 performance demonstrates operational strength and financial resilience. As part of the SanlamAllianz joint venture, we leverage global underwriting standards, strong capital backing, and deep local expertise to ensure individuals and businesses remain protected against uncertainty.”