  • Thursday, 12th March, 2026

SABRE Awards Africa 2026 Appoints Adeteye Jury Member

Business | 8 seconds ago

The Head of Brands & Marketing Communications at Wema Bank, Mabel Adeteye has been appointed as a jury member for the 2026 SABRE Awards Africa, one of the most prestigious honours in global public relations, reputation, and engagement. The SABRE Awards, organised by PRovoke Media, celebrate superior achievement in strategic communications across Africa and beyond. 

As part of a distinguished panel of senior communication professionals representing both corporate and agency leadership across the continent, Adeteye will contribute her deep expertise to evaluating campaigns that exemplify excellence in creativity, strategic impact, and business outcomes. This year’s jury selection reflects the growing sophistication of African PR and its increasing influence on global best practice.   

“Over the years, I have had the privilege of serving on different juries across communications and marketing platforms. Each experience comes with responsibility, but this one felt different. The SABRE Awards remain one of the most respected global benchmarks for strategic communications. African communications is evolving beyond execution into true strategic leadership where insight, culture, business outcomes, and societal impact connect,” said Mabel Adeteye.

With more than 15 years of experience leading high-impact communications, brand strategy, and stakeholder engagement at Wema Bank and other major organisations, Adeteye’s leadership reflects both deep market insight and forward-thinking reputation practice. Her appointment signals a broader recognition of African communicators not only as contributors but as architects of global PR excellence.

Mabel Adeteye is the Head of Brands & Marketing Communications at Wema Bank Plc, a member of the Forbes Communications Council, and a seasoned communications strategist. Her work spans strategic brand positioning, corporate reputation, integrated media campaigns, and stakeholder engagement across Africa and global markets. She is accredited by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR UK), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), and holds digital and marketing qualifications from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM UK). 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.