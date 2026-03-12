Panelists Highlight Women’s Potential in Financial Market Growth

Kayode Tokede

Panelists at the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers’ (CIS) International Women’s Day 2026 celebration have emphasised the growing influence of women in Nigeria’s financial markets. The event brought together industry professionals, regulators, and stakeholders under the theme, “Give to Gain – Women Empowering Women Through Capital, Advisory & Investment,” with discussions focused on “Why Women Must Own the Capital Conversation.”

Speakers stressed the need for women to adopt long-term investment perspectives and increase participation in strategic partnerships to reduce the risks associated with single-owner enterprises.

They encouraged female leaders to leverage innovation and pursue diverse opportunities to attract capital for business growth.

The panel featured the CEO of Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX), Jude Chiemeka; Group Head, Gender Business at the Bank of Industry, Adebola Oruma; Co-founder of Drug Aid Africa Initiative, Lilian Olubi; Principal Consultant at Prinsult Global Consulting, Raliat Oyetunde and CEO of Awabah, Tunji Andrews. The discussion was moderated by Simisola Ojumu, Managing Director of Regius Asset Management. Participants highlighted women’s increasing contributions to capital formation, investment decision-making, and financial leadership in Nigeria’s markets.

In his welcome remarks, CIS 13th President and Chairman, Oluropo Dada, commended women for their pivotal role in market development and their exemplary service to the capital market. The event also drew top leadership from the Institute, including 1st and 2nd Vice Presidents Fiona Ahimie and Dr. Akeem Oyewale, Registrar and CEO Ayo Adeonipekun, Member Board of Fellows Elizabeth Ebi, and Council Member Elile Olutimayin.