Nonye Ayeni: Nigeria Cannot Achieve Sustainable Non-oil Export Without Women Participation

• Seeks to boost agro export to UK, unveils procedure handbooks

•NSITF MD: Empowering women, a social necessity, access to opportunities limited

Onyebuchi Ezigbo and James Emejo in Abuja





Executive Director/Chief Executive, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nonye Ayeni, has declared that the country could not achieve sustainable non-oil export growth without the full participation of women.

Ayeni also reaffirmed the council’s commitment to boost agro exports to the United Kingdom.

Similarly, Managing Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, described women empowerment as both an economic and social necessity.

Faleye while acknowledging contributions of Nigerian women to national development, lamented that many women still faced barriers limiting their access to opportunities.

Ayeni spoke at NEPC’s Her Showcase 2.0 event in Abuja, where she unveiled two export procedure handbooks – “Exporting to Great Britain in Agric Food Sector” and another on “Cosmetics Sector” – to celebrate the International Women’s Day 2025.

She said the publications will ensure that women exporters, in particular, were well equipped to compete seamlessly and easily in Great Britain.

Quoting PwC 2024 report, Ayeni stated that Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) made up about 96 per cent of businesses in Nigeria, while about 32 per cent of them were women-led.

She said, “We see that women play a vital role in our economy. It is, therefore, imperative that as a country, our SMEs are empowered to take advantage of the immense opportunities that technology and globalisation present to businesses, particularly SMEs.

“These books are very rich and robust and cover areas, like preparing businesses for export, especially, to Great Britain. It covers product and production requirements, custom related procedures, transport and logistics, proof of origin and the likes. With these, our women exporters are well equipped to compete seamlessly and easily in Great Britain.”

Ayeni added, “If you want to create generational wealth, you invest in a woman. Women are made of sterner stuff. Our strength is not usually loud, but it has the force of a dynamite that can break barriers and move mountains.

“A shout out to all the women that refused to walk within the boundaries set for them but rather dared to dream big dreams and dared to take bold steps.

“Therefore, as we embark on this journey of discovery and growth, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence, innovation, and inclusivity.

“By working together and embracing the spirit of collaboration, we can achieve remarkable success and ensure that Nigerian women-led businesses continue to shine on the global stage.”

She explained that the 2025 IWD theme, “Give to Gain,” reflected NEPC’s commitment to empowering women to transcend traditional physical boundaries and achieve global success in the world of trade.

The NEPC executive director said, “It is, therefore, our firm belief in the council that empowering women is a strategic investment for building stronger nations. We have been doing that in our various initiatives, programmes, and interventions.”

According to her, “Programmes like the SheTrades and WEIDE fund, among others, are targeted at improving business opportunities for women.

“It is worthy of note that the council’s collaboration with ITC on the WEIDE fund programme, 146 women-led businesses were selected, are currently undergoing training and will soon be given grants ranging from five thousand to thirty thousand dollars ($5,000 – $30,000).

“The council strengthened the SheTrades Nigeria Hub, in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC), provided training, market access opportunities, and connections to international buyers for thousands of women exporters.

“Since its inception, over 5,000 women-led businesses have joined the hub community, benefiting from tailored capacity building and coaching. This collaboration has helped women become export-ready, participate in global fairs, and integrate digital tools into their businesses.”

Ayeni stated, “Through NEPC’s Go Global, Go for Certification initiative, the Council facilitated and fully sponsored export certification (HACCP, ISO, FDA, Global G.A.P.) for MSMEs, particularly women-owned enterprises, at no cost to them. These certifications are signals of trust in international markets and have directly improved market access, reduced rejection rates, and enhanced buyer confidence.”

However, the NSITF MD who spoke at an event marking the International Women’s Day yesterday in Abuja, gave assurance of the fund’s commitment to promoting a safe workplace for women and all workers.

He said, “Empowering women is not simply a moral obligation–it is an economic and social necessity.”

He described the theme of the 2026 commemoration, “Empowering Women: The Path to Equal Rights and Social Justice,” as both timely and significant.

A statement signed by the Deputy General Manager Corporate Affairs Alex Mede quoted Faleye as saying that, “When women are empowered with equal opportunities, fair wages, safe working conditions, and access to social protection, societies, they become more stronger and economies grow more resilient”.

The NSITF boss commended the Women Commission for consistency in championing the “cause of women within the labour movement and doe creating a platform that amplifies the voices, concerns, and aspirations of women across our workplaces and communities.’

The MD urged a reaffirmation of commitment by stakeholders to “building a future where every woman has opportunity to work in a safe environment, earn a fair income, and participate fully in decision-making processes that shaped our economy and society.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the President-General, Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo, said, “Women remain pivotal contributors to our workplaces, our communities, and our nation’s progress.”

He lamented the inequalities facing women, noting that TUC have taken bold steps to end inequalities and to institutionalize gender inclusion in all it’s activities.