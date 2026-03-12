Inner Wheel  Empowers Widows, Urges Support among Women

The International Inner Wheel District 911 has empowered five indigent widows as part of activities marking the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration in Lagos.

The empowerment programme, themed: “Give to Gain,” took place at the Rotary Centre, Ladoke Akintola Road, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

Beneficiaries of the initiative were Esther Durojaiye, Ayinke Adeyemi, M. Nwachukwu, Toyin Adeniran, and Sade Oladipo, who received financial and material support to improve their livelihoods.

Nwachukwu received a sewing machine, while Adeniran was given a generator.

Organisers said the programme reflects the organisation’s commitment to supporting vulnerable members of society and strengthening communities through targeted interventions.

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, who was represented by Dr. Maria Gomes, reflected on the progress made by women despite historical discrimination.

Ojikutu said: “On this occasion of the observance of the International Women’s Day globally and specifically by the Inner Wheel District 911 Nigeria, I want us to be grateful for our present situation and cast our minds back to when women were regarded and treated evilly.

“From the time the birth of a girl was received with anger and sorrow, with strong intent to send her back to her maker, she was regarded as an angel belonging to heaven and not to the man who preferred a boy child to take his land and fight his wars.”

She noted that women have gradually overcome many challenges over time.

She said: “Now, to the present time of lingering with long-term acceptance, as recognition of our values justifying our very existence in man daily, with our special discerning abilities, the female gender has crossed many bridges and overcome many challenges.

“This is quite a long stretch.”

Speaking on leadership, Ojikutu said women must step forward to break barriers.

She said: “When I reflect on the theme: ‘Step Up, Lead by Example,’ I see it not just as a slogan, but as a rallying call to responsibility.

“It requires courage to step into spaces where women were rarely seen, and even less frequently heard.

“To step up means refusing to be limited by fear, culture, or circumstance.”

The guest speaker, Olufunke Fowler-Amba, urged women to support and empower one another, stressing that influence and leadership remain limited because women often fail to uplift each other.

Fowler-Amba said: “What saddens me is that there are only four senators in Nigeria with 200 million people.

“It shows that we’re not in the corridors of power because we’re not helping each other.”

She said empowerment goes beyond financial assistance and includes mentorship, knowledge sharing, and networking.

She said: “Empowering each other is not material. It’s not about money.

“It’s about the impact we will have.”

r-Amba also encouraged members of the organisation to recognise the global reach and influence of the Inner Wheel movement.

She said: “Your club was founded in 1924 and you have your presence in 105 countries. You are also represented at the United Nations.”

She urged members to use their networks to support women and communities.

She said: “Giving is not charity.

“It is a strategy.

“Time, encouragement and knowledge cost nothing and can change everything.”

The event also featured a panel discussion on challenges facing women in contemporary society.

Panelists included Mary Obadina, Temitope Kayode-Ojo, and Oyenike Adeosun, who discussed leadership, mentorship, and the need for stronger collaboration among women.

In her remarks, District Chairman of Inner Wheel District 911, Omolola Fakeye, said the organisation remains committed to projects that promote women’s empowerment and community development.

Fakeye said: “International Women’s Day is not merely a celebration.

“It is a call to action. Through our projects in maternal health, girl-child education, economic empowerment and advocacy against gender-based violence, we continue to demonstrate that empowered women empower communities.”

Fakeye urged members to intensify programmes that support vulnerable women and girls.

She said: “Let us be intentional in supporting widows, nurturing young girls with leadership potential and partnering with relevant stakeholders to expand opportunities for women’s advancement.”

International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8, recognises the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women while advocating gender equality.

International Inner Wheel is one of the largest women’s voluntary service organisations in the world, promoting friendship, encouraging personal service and fostering international understanding through humanitarian initiatives.