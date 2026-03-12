FG Seeks Closer Development Collaboration With UNDP

* Lauds international body’s years of meaningful support

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nigeria has lauded the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its years of support through developmental programmes, affirming that government will continue to leverage on UNDP’s support and expertise to accelerate her various reform programmes.

Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, gave the commendationon Thursday at the State House, Abuja when he received the UNDP Resident Representative, Ms Elsie Attafuah, on a courtesy visit.

According to him, “UNDP has been around in this country for long and some of the things you have done, over a wide range of areas, are commendable. I want to thank you, once more for your support for President Tinubu’s reform programmes.

“For instance, you talked about Made-in-Nigeria policy which is part of Mr. President’s reform agenda through which the president wants to bring into his administration a commitment to industrialization. Some call it Nigeria First.

“The president is passionate about it. We had the local content in the oil industry, but this is a much wider concept. How can we practicalize this and make it work, with all of its value chain and all that comes with it: employment, growth in the economy, among others?”

The Chief of staff said Nigeria would also encourage the agency’s intervention in higher female gender participation in politics and governance, as in some other African countries.

He noted that the agency’s experience across other climes could assist Nigeria achieve the desired result without offending sensibilities, cultures and religion.

Gbajabiamila added that the agency could further assist in poverty reduction, education, agriculture and the mining sector.

Earlier, the UNDP Resident Representative appreciated the cordial relationship her agency has experienced with Nigeria within her two years in Nigeria and commended President Tinubu’s exemplary and transformative leadership, affirming that it has been “inspirational and encouraging”.

Her words: “We are here to seek how we can continue to position Nigeria, as the leader and giant of Africa; to ensure that we support Nigeria’s development initiatives and aspirations.

“We are here also to reflect on what are some of the things that we can do as the largest development agency in the United Nations family.”

Attafuah explained that with the exit of many donors, the agency was shifting from a Project – Based approach to Government -Financing, long term thematic approach, saying it was imperative for national governments to take up their own development initiatives through prudent resource utilisation.

She said the UNDP saw the Made-In-Nigeria policy as a developmental catalyst capable of creating jobs, and driving economic competitiveness, trade and innovation.

Attafuah revealed that UNDP had unveiled the University Graduate Hub initiative, through which graduates could upload prototypes of their products and creativity and get financiers.

She added that the agency was also looking at collaboration in the education and energy sectors.