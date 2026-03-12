Expedier Launches Platform to Simplify Cross-Border Payments for Businesses

Funmi Ogundare

A Canada-based fintech company, Expedier, has launched ‘Expedier for Business’, a pro-banking online platform designed to help companies manage cross-border payments, multi-currency transactions and financial operations from a single interface.

The company said the platform was developed to address persistent challenges faced by businesses operating across multiple countries, including fragmented payment systems, complex processes and limited financial visibility, which often slow down international expansion.

Speaking on the launch, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Expedier, Kingsley Madu, noted that many African businesses are increasingly operating on a global scale, but lack the financial infrastructure needed to manage such operations efficiently.

According to him, the platform was created to simplify how companies move money across borders while maintaining transparency and control.

“African businesses are increasingly global in how they operate, whether working with international suppliers, remote teams, or customers across multiple countries. However, financial infrastructure has not always evolved at the same pace. Expedier for Business was built to simplify how companies manage money across borders while maintaining visibility, control and compliance across teams and markets,” he said.

Madu explained that the platform centralises payments, invoicing, payroll and treasury operations into a single secure interface, allowing businesses to manage their financial workflows through customisable dashboards.

The platform, the CEO added, also incorporates security features such as two-factor authentication, streamlined Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Know-Your-Business (KYB) verification processes, as well as structured access controls aimed at strengthening operational accountability across teams.

“In addition, Expedier for Business supports transactions in several international currencies including US dollar, Canadian dollar, British pound and euro, enabling companies to manage and track transactions across multiple markets.”

Other features include virtual card issuance, automated payroll and invoicing tools, currency swaps and payment-tracking capabilities designed to streamline cross-border financial processes.

The launch comes at a time when cross-border trade and remote collaboration are increasingly reshaping how African companies operate, with growing demand for faster and more transparent financial systems.

Madu said the new platform is now available to organisations seeking a secure and scalable solution for managing global financial operations.