Konga Launches Mid-year Shopping Festival with Discounts

In response to the complex macroeconomic landscape marked by inflationary pressures and shifting market dynamics, e-commerce powerhouse Konga has officially announced its upcoming flagship campaign for June, tagged the Konga Mid-year Shopping Festival.

The campaign, which runs throughout June, will feature exclusive deals across major product categories including electronics, computing, home appliances, fashion, beauty products, groceries, office equipment, and mobile devices. Customers are expected to enjoy significant price reductions on products from leading global brands such as Samsung, HP, Lenovo, iTEC, L’Oréal, and Unilever.

In addition to the extensive discounts, the festival will feature flash sales, treasure hunts, live auctions, bundle offers, and free delivery on selected products within major cities nationwide.

One of the major highlights of this year’s campaign is the expansion of KongaNow, Konga’s premium same-day delivery service. The campaign is strategically positioned as a value-driven intervention for households, SMEs, and corporate organisations facing rising procurement and operational costs. By leveraging direct partnerships with manufacturers and authorised distributors, Konga is able to offer authentic products at highly competitive prices while eliminating many intermediary costs associated with traditional retail channels.