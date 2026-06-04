  • Wednesday, 3rd June, 2026

Foundation Donates AI-tech Centre to College in Owerri

Business | 6 seconds ago

The Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation (LSEF) has donated a multi-million Naira state-of-the-art AI-tech centre to Holy Ghost College, Owerri, Imo State, during the school’s 77th anniversary celebration.

The tech facility, which was supervised by Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh from construction to finishing, is equipped with highly integrated all-in-one Zinox computers, 24-hour iPower solar-powered electricity, and high-speed Starlink corporate internet connectivity, fully subscribed to for the next five years.

An alumnus of the institution, Leo Stan Ekeh said the project was inspired by his desire to equip students with the digital skills and global exposure required to thrive in the 21st-century knowledge economy.

“It is my prayer that this centre will produce Nigeria’s next generation of tech-driven billionaires who can create wealth, transform lives, and alter the destinies of millions of Nigerians,” Ekeh stated.

According to him, plans are already underway to transform the centre into a certified training hub for global technology brands including Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle, and Starlink.

“Beyond technology training, we are also introducing structured mentorship programmes focused on ethics, leadership, finishing school culture, transparent communication, and modern approaches to engaging today’s digitally exposed generation,” he added.

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