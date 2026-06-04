MTN, ALTON, Others Back Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum

Telecommunications, technology, and internet governance stakeholders have given their support to the 16th edition of the annual Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum (NDSF) on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D), scheduled to hold in Lagos.

The forum, organised by ITREALMS Media and hosted by DigitalSENSE Africa (DSA); an ICANN-certified At-Large Structure, will focus on the theme: ‘Sustaining WSIS Vision with Multi-stakeholder Synergy in Nigeria’.

Confirming their corporate backing and participation are MTN Nigeria; the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON); Upperlink Limited; and the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA).

Speaking about the preparations, the Lead Convener of NDSF and Group Executive Editor of ITREALMS Media Group, Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, stated that the 2026 forum would mark a crucial trajectory in examining how local multi-stakeholder synergy can sustain the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) frameworks to accelerate Nigeria’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) and domain economy.