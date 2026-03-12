Boidin Emerges Chairman of BSG

The Beer Sectoral Group (BSG), a member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has announced the appointment of Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Thibaut Boidin, as Chairman of the BSG, effective March 5, 2026.

Boidin succeeds Mr. Carlos Coutino, who previously served as BSG Chairman. The Beer Sectoral Group represents Nigeria’s brewing companies and serves as a unified platform for engagement with government, regulators, and key stakeholders on policy, regulation, and sector-wide development.

In his capacity as BSG Chairman, Boidin is collaborating closely with the Board of CEOs to provide strategic leadership for the group to advance critical industry priorities, including shaping sustainable category growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Boidin said: “I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by my industry peers. With over three million jobs in the value chain, the beer sector has a critical role to play in Nigeria’s manufacturing and economic ecosystem through investment, local value creation, responsible consumption, and sustainable contribution to government revenue.”