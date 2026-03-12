  • Thursday, 12th March, 2026

Agora Policy Rallies Critical Stakeholders to Discuss Impact of Tinubu’s Macroeconomic Reforms

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Nigerian think-tank, Agora Policy, will Thursday convene a meeting of critical stakeholders to deliberate on how to sustain, deepen, and improve the key economic reforms of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Slated for Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, the event, organised in partnership with Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), will bring together senior officials from government, private sector, civil society, academia, media, think-tanks, and development agencies to examine the implications of Nigeria’s ongoing reform agenda and identify practical pathways to consolidate macroeconomic gains, while minimising adverse social impacts.

Themed, “Sustaining and Deepening Economic Reforms in Nigeria,” the dialogue is organised with support from Nigeria Economic Stability and Transformation (NEST) programme, an initiative of the UK Government’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The major highlight of the event will be a panel session featuring Deputy Governor (Economic Policy) Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi; Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy, Ms. Sanyade Okoli; Country Director, CARE International Nigeria, Dr. Hussaini Abdu; Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Chinyere Almona; and Senior Economist for Nigeria at the World Bank Group, Dr. Samer Matta.

According to Agora Policy, the meeting will be hosted by the anchor of “The Global Business Report” on Arise News, Mr. Rotus Oddiri.

The panel session will be preceded by a presentation of the highlights of a new study by Agora Policy on the impact of some of the economic reforms, produced with the support of NEST.

The panel session will be followed by an interactive session with the high-level audience.

The dialogue is designed to undertake an objective stock-take of the economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration.

It will provide an opportunity for key stakeholders to constructively deliberate on how to sustain and improve the current reforms and lay a strong foundation for the next wave of reforms.

The meeting is one of the activities designed to deepen consensus, trust, and inclusion in reform design and implementation in the country.

Agora Policy is a Nigerian non-profit think-tank committed to finding practical solutions to urgent national challenges.

It conducts policy research, facilitates frank and purposeful dialogues, and builds capacity for governance, policy and advocacy.

