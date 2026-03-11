Tantita MD Empowers 80 Nigerians with N800m Business Grants in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





The Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), Chief Kestin Pondi, has empowered 80 Nigerians with a total of N800 million through his business grant initiative.

The empowerment program which targets supporting entrepreneurs and small business owners, saw beneficiaries each receiving N10 million to strengthen and expand their businesses.

The grant ceremony which took place at the MBB Event Center along Refinery Road in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday was witnessed by government officials, business leaders, and community stakeholders to celebrate entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

The business grant initiative sponsored by Chief Kestin Ebimobowei Pondi was part of activities marking his birthday and reflects his commitment to supporting small and growing businesses within the region.

In the 2026 edition of the programme, 50 entrepreneurs were initially selected as primary beneficiaries, each receiving N10 million, bringing the initial disbursement to N500 million.

However, in a remarkable show of support for business development, three prominent leaders further strengthened the initiative through additional contributions with the General Manager Operations of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Chief Godfrey Tare Pondi, donating N100 million, providing N10 million each to 10 entrepreneurs.

Another of Chief Pondi’s ally and Delta State Commissioner for Power and Energy, Michael Ifeanyi Anoka contributed N100 million, also supporting 10 additional businesses while the Managing Director/CEO of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Chief Festus M. Ochonogor, equally donated N100 million, empowering 10 more entrepreneurs.

These contributions expanded the programme from 50 to 80 beneficiaries, bringing the total value of grants awarded during the ceremony to N800 million, making it one of the largest privately funded business empowerment initiatives in the region.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including the Hon. Executive Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area; Hon. Anthony O. Ofoni, Delta State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs; Hon. Kelly Penawou, Delta State Commissioner for Power and Energy, Hon. Michael Ifeanyi Anoka, Hon Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and senior officials from DESOPADEC and Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, alongside business stakeholders and community leaders.

A special highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of a birthday cake to High Chief Pondi by members of the Business Grant Committee, in appreciation of his continued commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and supporting grassroots economic development.

Beneficiaries, in turns, expressed deep appreciation for the support and pledged to use the funds responsibly to expand their businesses, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the economic development of their communities.