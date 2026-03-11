Osun Farmers Allege Land Grabbing, Seek Govt’s Intervention

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

No fewer than 88 farmers in the Wagaji Temidire area, Zone 4, Ifetedo in Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State have accused some traditional leaders of alleged intimidation, land grabbing,g and seizure of farm produce, calling on the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, to intervene.

The farmers, who addressed journalists through their representative, Mr. Ibrahim Oladipo, alleged that the disputed farmland was originally allocated to them during the reign of the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade.

According to Oladipo, the farmland forms part of a large agricultural reserve spanning about 30 square miles and covering communities, including Oke-Igbo, Ifewara, Ifetedo, and Ile-Ife within Ife South Local Government Area.

He explained that during the reign of the late monarch, a committee was set up to manage the farmland and collect a modest development levy from farmers cultivating the land.

Oladipo said the crisis allegedly began in 2023 when the Ologudu of Ogudu, Oba Jimoh Ajayi, became the chairman of the committee overseeing the farmland.

He alleged that shortly after assuming the position, Ajayi increased the development levy from N10,000 to N20,000 per acre, significantly raising the financial burden on farmers who had been working on the land for many years.

The farmers also alleged that the committee later demanded that they begin paying royalty to Ile-Ife instead of the development levy they had previously been paying.

“We have been on this land since 1999 when the late Ooni of Ife allocated it to us and issued receipts. At first, we paid N5,000 as a development levy, which was later increased to N10,000. But when Oba Jimoh Ajayi became chairman of the committee, he raised it to N20,000 per acre,” he said.

He further alleged that the dispute escalated when some individuals allegedly began visiting farms with groups of suspected thugs who confiscated farmers’ tools and harvested cocoa belonging to them.

According to him, cocoa beans belonging to some farmers were forcefully taken, including 10 stones of cocoa valued at about N2.8million belonging to one Mrs. Bamitale Fafunmi.

The farmers also accused a community leader, Bunmi Odetayo, identified as the Baale of Wagaji Temidire area, of allegedly collaborating with others to intimidate farmers and seize farm produce.

Oladipo alleged that on January 30, 2026, Odetayo and six other men reportedly stormed the farms on motorcycles, chasing farmers away with cutlasses and warning them not to return unless they paid the demanded royalty.

He said several farmers, including Dayo Adedigba, Kinyo Makinde, Olafare, and Sujo Makinde, were forced to flee their farm during the incident, adding that their cutlasses and other farming tools were confiscated.

The farmers also claimed that one of the victims, Olaolu Makinde, lost his sight following an alleged attack linked to the dispute, while others said they were currently battling health complications, including hypertension, due to the prolonged crisis.

Among those who identified themselves as victims were Elizabeth Adesuyi, Makinde Olaolu, and Bamitale Fafunmi.

The farmers said they had written several petitions to the police, including the Zone 11 Command, over the matter, but claimed the issue had yet to be resolved.

They then appealed to Governor Adeleke and Oba Ogunwusi to intervene in the matter to restore peace and allow them to continue their farming activities.

However, when contacted, the Ologudu of Ogudu, Oba Jimoh Ajayi, denied the allegations of maltreating farmers and settlers in the Wakali Temidire reserve area, maintaining that the reserve and other lands within Ife belonged to the Ooni and the people of Ile-Ife and not to any individual or family.

He alleged that some individuals had fraudulently taken control of portions of the land and were allocating it to unsuspecting members of the public while claiming to be the rightful owners.

According to Oba Ajayi, the Ooni of Ife appointed him as the chairman of the management team overseeing the reserve in order to reorganise and correct irregularities in the allocation of farmland in the area, stating that the committee was currently working to address those issues.

The monarch further disclosed that parts of the reserve were previously leased by the defunct Western State Government and that the lease agreement expired in November last year.

Ajayi alleged that despite the expiration of the lease, some individuals were still laying claim to the land.

“These and other abnormal situations at the reserve are what we are correcting there. We are not disturbing anyone who is in the reserve with valid papers and through the proper channel. The reserve belongs to the Ooni and the entire Ile-Ife. It does not belong to any individual or family,” he said.

He also denied allegations of forcing farmers out of the reserve or seizing their farm produce.

“It is not true that I am forcing anyone out of the reserve or seizing their products. All we are asking them to do is to present valid documents authorising their stay in the reserve. Once they produce such papers, they are free to remain there and continue with their farming activities,” he added.

Ajayi further stated that the management team recently held meetings with some farmers and settlers within the reserve, noting that many of them expressed satisfaction with the steps taken to address the issues.

“We are not fighting with anyone. All the allegations against us are false. Anyone sure of his or her claims should come forward publicly to confront me,” he said.