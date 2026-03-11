NHRC Takes Rights Campaign to Grassroots, Holds Women’s Day Town Hall in Abuja Community

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intensified advocacy for the protection of women and girls by organising a community town hall meeting in Bwari as part of activities marking the 2026 International Women’s Day.

The sensitisation programme brought together traditional rulers, youth leaders, women groups and other community stakeholders to discuss the need for stronger action against discrimination and violence affecting women.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, said the annual commemoration of International Women’s Day provides an important opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women while drawing attention to the obstacles that still limit their full participation in society.

Ojukwu, who was represented at the event by the Director of the Commission’s Women and Children Department, Ngozi Okorie stressed that the theme of the 2026 celebration, “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls,” calls for practical and sustained efforts to remove barriers confronting women in many communities.

He noted that despite growing awareness of gender equality, women and girls continue to face gender-based violence, discrimination, limited access to justice and socio-economic inequalities.

According to him, addressing these challenges requires the collective commitment of government institutions, community leaders and citizens.

“The rights of women and girls are fundamental human rights. Protecting them demands deliberate and sustained action from all stakeholders,” he said.

The NHRC boss reaffirmed the Commission’s determination to promote and safeguard the rights of all Nigerians, particularly vulnerable groups such as women and children.

He explained that the Bwari town hall meeting was designed to deepen public awareness of human rights and provide a platform for dialogue on practical measures that could strengthen the protection of women and girls at the grassroots.

Traditional rulers who attended the forum commended the Commission for bringing the conversation on human rights closer to local communities.

The Esu of Bwari, represented by Mai Anguwa of FCDA Quarters, Zakwoi Ibrahim, described the initiative as timely, noting that such engagements would help educate residents about their rights and responsibilities.

Also speaking, Youth President of Bwari Area Council, Comrade Dr. Awoyi Bwari, praised the NHRC for organising the programme, saying it would boost awareness on human rights issues among both men and women in the community.

Representatives of women’s organisations, including faith-based groups and market associations, also participated in the meeting and pledged their support for efforts aimed at promoting and protecting the rights and welfare of women and girls.