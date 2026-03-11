King’s College Celebrates History, Resilience at 106th Inter-house Sports 

The Principal, King’s College, Lagos, Mr. Magaji Zachary, has called for more support from stakeholders to achieve the management goal of making the college a major hub for talent development.

Zachary made the appeal in an interview during the 106th annual inter-house sports and athletics competition of the 116-year-old all-boys institution.

According to him, despite the meager resources of the college, the management has ensured that the students are fully exposed to the core mandate of teaching and learning, as well as, sporting development.

He noted that the federal government on its part, is doing its best in attending to the various needs of the college, saying that it cannot do it alone, considering other national issues jostling for its attention.

He commended the old boys and the parents’ forum for their intervention and encouragement in ensuring that the institution maintains its leading role in the nurturing/mentoring of the country’s future leaders.

“What I have witnessed with the Kings College Old Boys (KCOB) is their desire and willingness to give back.

“Currently there is a world-class basketball court being constructed on the main campus, by an international organisation through an old boy of the college. Infact, we are looking forward to hosting an international basketball tournament there soon.”

“The old boys are willing to do more, if all their efforts in providing support for the college is protected.

“One thing we have been doing is to ensure that we make judicious use of the meagre resources at our disposal, but an area of concern for us has always been that of poor maintenance culture on the part of the students.

On the sports competition, he said: “A day like today is a powerful metaphor for what we can achieve together in unity. The track is a great equalizer; it doesn’t care about your background or social circle. It only responds to your preparation, your heart and will.”

The principal promised that the college will not relent in its efforts in producing more athletes that would one day be celebrated on the global stage.

He described funding as one of the constraints of the college, noting however that the challenge would not make management lose focus in delivering its core mandate.

Zachary also lauded the support of the teachers and the parent forum of the institution, whose contributions led to the successful organisation of the games and other key activities.

He said the event was not just a competition, but a celebration of history and resilience.

He added that from the results recorded across all the sports categories, all the winners would be sorted out and groomed to form the team that will represent the college at various competitions in the coming year.

Chairman of the School Based Management Committee (SBMC), Mr. William Uko, expressed delight at the atmosphere of frenzy that characterised the competition, saying that it was not just the sports that mattered, but the opportunity for bonding.

Uko, an old boy, 1979/84 set, observed that a lot have been improved on and evolved over the years.

“Overall, I still see that sense of responsibility and connection to the college among the old boys, who are always willing to answer “here”, whenever “the trumpet is sounded.”

“I still anticipate that we will get there. The good thing now is not about depending solely on government. The old boys are beginning to show a greater sense of attachment. There is always that aspiration that we can always make things work,” he stated.

He also commended the competing students for the spirit of sportsmanship and friendship they displayed throughout the event.

The Chairman, Parent -Teacher Association, Mr. Peter Oluwaleye, expressed delight at the care and commitment shown by the college management in improving the welfare of the boys.

According to him, the open door policy of the Magaji Zachary-led administration has been warmly welcome by parents of the college.

On the need for stakeholders to collaborate with the federal government to pay more attention to the development of sports in the college, the KCPTA boss noted that sports remain an integral part for an all round development of every child.

“We want to believe that a lot could still be done to improve the culture of sports in schools generally in the county. There is still room for improvement.

“Today, what we have seen so far is a positive response from our boys; there is that zeal, that drive and determination to conquer.

“The college already has an antecedent of glowing sports culture but by one way or the other, has been experiencing a form of lull. But currently, I dare say that old sporting culture is gradually picking up.

“We are trusting God too that government can do some more in the improvement of sports not just in this college, but in schools across the country,” he said.

The competition ended with the Hyde Johnson’ House (red), emerging winner.