IMG Celebrates Women, Reaffirms Commitment to Gender Inclusion

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc has reiterated its commitment to gender inclusion and leadership development, spotlighting the growing role of women in driving innovation and operational efficiency within the industrial and medical gas sector.

The company commemorated International Women’s Day with an internal programme celebrating female employees across engineering, operations, logistics, administration, finance and corporate management. The event was held under the theme “Engineering Excellence: Women Accelerating the Power of Gas.”

In his welcome address, Acting Managing Director of IMG, Abayomi Oke, noted that women across the organisation play a vital role in sustaining operations that support both industry and healthcare, including the production and distribution of industrial and medical gases supplied to manufacturers and hospitals across Nigeria.

Oke emphasised that the company would continue to expand mentorship, professional development, and leadership programmes to strengthen its talent pipeline and support long-term growth in the sector.

Delivering remarks, Non-Executive Director Dr Patricia Opene-Odili said the 2026 theme “Give to Gain” highlights the strategic value of investing in women through mentorship, skills development and leadership opportunities, particularly in technical industries such as industrial gases where demand for engineering talent continues to rise.

In a separate presentation, Oluwatoyin Naiwo, Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), noted that women are increasingly influencing the direction of the industrial and medical gases industry through leadership, innovation and the adoption of digital technologies such as automation and data analytics to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.

Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Aderounke Segun-Alabi, recognised as the 2026 Face of Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc, also acknowledged the contributions of women working across safety, laboratory services, logistics and corporate functions, noting that their professionalism and expertise continue to strengthen the company’s operational performance.