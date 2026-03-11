FGN/NDDC/Imo Govt/IFAD Assisted LIFE-ND Project Disburses Starter Capital to 900 Incubatees for Agribusiness in Imo

Amby Uneze in Owerri





Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Imo State Government, and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) co-funded Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises – Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) project has disbursed starter capital to about 900 incubatees in Imo State.

The flag-off of the second and third batches of incubatees working capital disbursement, which took place in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday, was witnessed by officials of the co-funding parties, traditional rulers, community leaders, and other stakeholders.

The specific objective of the project was to enhance income, food security, and job creation for rural youth and women through agri-enterprise development on a sustainable basis in the nine Niger Delta states of Abia, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Ondo (IFAD coverage) and Akwa-Ibom, Imo and Rivers (NDDC coverage).

It was also aimed at reducing crime in the region by way of empowering youths to be self-sufficient.

Flagging-off the ceremony, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, expressed satisfaction with the first batch of beneficiaries, which were already enjoying full agribusiness enterprise ownership in their respective fields.

Uzodimma, represented by Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Chief Cosmas Maduba, described the project as one of the most viable and potent empowerment programmes supported by the state government. He said the project had captured the attention and interest of the youth and women in the selected rural communities.

In her opening remarks, Imo State Project Coordinator of LIFE-ND, Mrs. Victoria Igboanugo, stated that the programme targeted youths between the ages of 18 and 35 years and women not above 50 years, especially from female-headed households.

She added that through the provision of starter kits, essential tools, and capital grants, the young entrepreneurs were being equipped to begin their independent agribusiness journeys with a close mentorship by their incubators.

She said the beneficiaries comprised second and third batches of 307 and 590 incubatees, respectively, out of which 68 were people with disabilities (PWDs).

According to Igboanugo, the incubatees are linked to various input dealers that would sell to them at affordable prices, hence, the direct disbursement so that they would purchase their inputs directly from dealers at subsidised rates.

She warned the incubatees not to misuse the money, adding that measures have been put in place to track them and prosecute those who divert the funds from what it is intended for.

Igboanugo thanked President Bola Tinubu, Managing Director of NDDC, IFAD, the government of Imo State, and other stakeholders for their wise thoughts to sustain the programme as a way to empower the rural people in the Niger Delta.

National Agribusiness Promotion Coordinator of LIFE-ND, Mrs. Anthonia Esenwa, stated that the event marked another significant milestone in their collective effort to empower rural youths and women through sustainable agribusiness development.

Esenwa said LIFE-ND Project was designed not just to train young people, but to equip them with the skills, discipline, and resources required to build viable enterprises along the agricultural value chain.

She added that the successful completion of the incubation programme by the incubatees demonstrated commitment, resilience, and readiness to take the next step towards becoming entrepreneurs and job creators in their communities.

Esenwa reminded the beneficiaries that the working capital given to them was not just a financial grant, “It is a vote of confidence in your ability to translate your training into productive ventures.

“It is a seed that must be nurtured with discipline, integrity, and hard work. The success of your enterprises will not only transform your personal livelihoods but will also contribute to food security, employment creation, and economic growth within your communities.”