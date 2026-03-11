Egbetokun’s Police Reforms Attracted Negative Media Coverage, Says Retired CP

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A retired Commissioner of Police, Tajudeen Oladele, has said that reform initiatives introduced by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, attracted considerable negative media coverage despite efforts to reposition the Nigeria Police Force.

Oladele explained that while institutional reforms are often necessary to strengthen professionalism, accountability and operational efficiency, public perception can sometimes be shaped by sustained critical reportage that may not fully reflect the intentions behind such policies or their long-term benefits.

According to him, some of the criticisms that trailed Egbetokun’s tenure were largely driven by resistance from individuals and groups uncomfortable with the reforms aimed at restoring discipline, transparency and accountability within the Force.

He cited an instance involving the alleged manipulation of police signals, which he said prompted the former police chief to order investigations that exposed officers involved in the scheme.

The findings, he noted, were forwarded to the Police Service Commission, which subsequently took disciplinary action against those implicated.

Oladele also referred to a controversy involving a group of cadet force entrants who attempted to extend their years in service by relying on a judgement of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

However, he said investigations later revealed that the ruling had been influenced by a signal purportedly issued from the Office of the Force Secretary through one of the State Police Command.

“Our findings confirmed that no such signal originated from the Office of the Force Secretary. Even the version said to have been relayed through the Command and tendered in court by the group was discovered to be fabricated,” Oladele said.

The retired police chief further alleged that some wealthy individuals affected by disciplinary measures sponsored media campaigns against Egbetokun.

“It was essentially a situation of corruption fighting back,” he said, adding that despite the controversies, the former IGP remained focused on reforms aimed at strengthening professionalism and institutional integrity within the Force.