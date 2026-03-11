Cloudnotte’s National Digital Literacy Competition Takes Centre Stage

In a bold push to transform Nigerian youth from digital consumers into creators, the third edition of the National Digital Literacy Competition has opened registration, inviting students aged 10 to 17 across the country to embark on a nationwide journey of skill-building and innovation. Powered by Cloudnotte, a leading Ai-driven education technology company headquartered in Port Harcourt, the 2026 edition embraces the theme “Digital Builders: Creating the Future with Technology,” urging participants to think critically, create boldly, and innovate responsibly.

The competition unfolds as a structured learning experience rather than a conventional contest, blending online modules on artificial intelligence awareness, cyber safety, basic coding, digital creativity, problem-solving, and ethical technology use with rigorous assessments. Entrants progress through three escalating stages from April to June 2026 —foundations, advancement, and a culminating innovation project—before top finalists converge for a grand finale and award ceremony in Port Harcourt in September 2026.

Open to pupils and students in recognized schools, the program divides competitors into junior (10–13 years) and senior (14–17 years) categories, ensuring tailored challenges and separate top-10 recognitions, while crowning overall national champions from combined scores. A substantial N2,000,000 prize pool rewards the top three performers from both categories, with additional honors for outstanding finalists, schools, and teachers who champion digital integration.

Registration runs from March 1 to April 10, followed by a mandatory virtual orientation to orient families, educators, and coordinators on the platform, guidelines, and expectations. Cloudnotte CEO, Mary Matthew highlighted the initiative’s deeper purpose: equipping the next generation with foundational skills to thrive in a technology-driven world, beyond mere participation.