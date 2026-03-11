BWALA, MEHDI HASAN AND REALITY OF GLOBAL JOURNALISM

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The recent exchange between Daniel Bwala and Mehdi Hasan on Al Jazeera’s Head to Head has sparked widespread debate across Nigeria’s political and media space. The interview, which quickly went viral on social media, has been interpreted by many observers as a revealing moment about the intersection of political communication, accountability, and the standards of international journalism.



Appearances on global platforms such as Al Jazeera are rarely routine engagements. Programmes like Head to Head are built on a tradition of rigorous questioning, where political figures are expected to defend their arguments under intense scrutiny. For journalists such as Hasan, whose interviewing style is known for its directness, the objective is not merely to host a conversation but to interrogate claims with evidence, previous statements, and policy records.



It is within this context that the performance of Bwala, a media aide to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has attracted considerable commentary. Some analysts argue that the controversy surrounding the interview reflects a broader challenge faced by many political spokespersons when transitioning from domestic media environments to global broadcast platforms. International interviews of this nature often demand a high level of preparation, particularly when the subject has an extensive public record that can be referenced during questioning.



One of the most notable aspects of the interview involved the presentation of Bwala’s earlier criticisms of Tinubu during the period leading to the 2023 Nigerian presidential election. Before aligning with the current administration, Bwala had publicly expressed views that were sharply critical of the president and his political movement. During the interview, those earlier remarks were revisited and contrasted with his present role as a defender of the government’s policies.



In professional journalism, such lines of questioning are neither unusual nor inappropriate. Public figures frequently encounter questions about their previous positions, particularly when those positions appear to contradict their current stance. The purpose is not necessarily to embarrass the interviewee, but to test the consistency and credibility of their arguments.



Following the broadcast, Bwala reportedly stated in subsequent media interviews that he felt “ambushed,” suggesting that he did not anticipate extensive questioning about his past remarks concerning Tinubu. That explanation has, however, generated further discussion among media commentators. Critics maintain that any appearance on a programme known for its confrontational format should reasonably come with the expectation that past public statements may be scrutinised.



Beyond the immediate personalities involved, the episode highlights an important issue in Nigeria’s political communication culture. Many public officials are accustomed to interview formats within the local media environment where questioning can sometimes be less adversarial and more conversational. While this approach may foster cordial interactions between journalists and political actors, it can also create a degree of unpreparedness when officials engage with international media institutions that operate under different professional expectations.



Global news networks often emphasise adversarial journalism as a way of ensuring accountability. Interviewers are expected to challenge power, confront inconsistencies and demand evidence for political claims. Within that framework, the intensity of the Hasan–Bwala exchange was largely consistent with established international broadcasting practices.



There is also a broader dimension to consider. When representatives of a government appear on international media platforms, their performance inevitably contributes to shaping perceptions of their country’s governance and political culture. Such appearances therefore carry implications that extend beyond individual reputations, touching on issues of national image and diplomatic communication.



Nevertheless, the controversy surrounding the interview also offers a useful moment for reflection. Nigeria’s democratic system benefits from open engagement with the media, both domestically and internationally. In an era where information circulates instantly across borders, political communicators must recognise that past statements remain accessible and can resurface at any moment.



Ultimately, the Bwala–Hasan interview serves as a reminder of an enduring reality in public life: political narratives are constantly subject to scrutiny. In the digital age, where every speech, interview or social media post becomes part of a permanent archive, consistency and preparation are essential tools for anyone representing government policy.



Whether one views the exchange as a difficult interview, a tactical misstep, or simply the normal workings of adversarial journalism, it reinforces the importance of accountability in democratic discourse. When political actors face rigorous questioning, the process may be uncomfortable, but it remains central to the role that journalism plays in holding power to account.

Abdulhamid Abdullahi Aliyu, journalist and syndicate writer, Abuja