Aviation Minister Directs Hybrid Access Gate Payment System at Airports

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Following the earlier suspension of the full cashless Access Gate payment system as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, due to the traffic gridlock it created, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday met with officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and senior officials of the ministry.

After reviewing the initial implementation and the operational challenges observed, the following decisions were reached: The Ministry has resolved to engage concessionaires in order to introduce a fully automated or electronic system at all access gates at our airports in order to fully and eventually eliminate cash payments.

In the meantime, a hybrid payment system that accommodates both cash and card payments will resume at all airport access gates with effect from Friday, March 13, 2026.

Keyamo, in a statement issued by his SA Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, added that motorists who already possess FAAN Go Cashless Cards may continue to use them until further notice.

According to him, “Other electronic payment options, including POS terminals and other approved digital channels, will also remain available.”

“Members of the public and road users are encouraged to obtain and use the FAAN Go Cashless Card as the Authority continues to enhance and fully optimise the cashless payment system.

“This directive restores the previous access gate payment arrangement whilst the Ministry continues to work on the fully automated or electronic system,” Keyamo said.