NDPHC Targets 2027 for Completion of 570mw Alaoji Power Plant

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, has said that the company was taking steps to address previous delays in the 570mw Alaoji Power Plant, stressing that the NDPHC has a new completion target of Q3, 2027.

Speaking when she took the the leadership of the House of Representatives Committee on Power on a tour of the plant in Abia state, Adighije explained that the management of NDPHC had compelled the contractor to submit a revised recovery plan to ensure timely completion of the project,

“Previously we experienced some slippages, and we had to compel the contractor to come up with a recovery plan, which they have now done. Initially we had envisaged that the project would be completed by the end of this year, but clearly that is not possible. With the revised schedule, we are now working towards completion by the third quarter of 2027,” Adighije said.

Accompanied by the Executive Director, Generation, Abdullahi Kassim, and Executive Director, Corporate Services, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, the NDPHC CEO assured the committee that the company remained committed to providing both technical and financial support to ensure the project progressed without further setbacks.

“We are prepared as management to provide all the necessary support in terms of engineering, and we have been doing that. That is why we are gaining traction. In terms of finances, we ensure that we meet our obligations to the contractor. We are not owing the contractor, so there is absolutely no reason to envisage any slippages for now,” she added.

She also commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the power sector refinancing plan, which she said would improve liquidity in the electricity market and enable completion of ongoing projects.

“We want to thank Mr President for graciously approving the power sector refinancing plan because with improved liquidity we can make future investments in ongoing projects,” she said.

Adighije reaffirmed NDPHC’s commitment to supporting the federal government’s goal of expanding electricity access nationwide, pledging that “we will ensure that the vision of Mr President to achieve electricity access for all Nigerians is realised”.

For their part, the lawmakers commended the leadership of the NDPHC for accelerating work on the long-delayed combined cycle power plant following an inspection tour of the project in Abia state.

Chairman of the committee, Victor Nwokolo, who led members on the oversight visit, praised the proactive approach of Adighije, noting that the management had made significant progress in resolving logistical bottlenecks that had stalled the project for years.

“Let me start by commending the MD for being proactive. You were with us during our tour of the installation and we have seen a lot of containers recovered, over a hundred containers. That shows extra effort is being put into the system. That is why I am commending her and the present leadership of NDPHC,” he said.

He added that the committee had been briefed by the contractor and consultants that substantial equipment purchases had already been made. He noted that many projects across the power sector have been hampered by delays in clearing imported equipment from Nigerian seaports, particularly those belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

He added that the committee had directed the contractor handling the project to provide NDPHC management with full visibility of equipment purchases and manufacturing progress to prevent further delays.

Nwokolo warned that waiting until equipment manufacturing is completed before inspection could further delay the project and urged the contractors to accelerate external works, particularly ahead of the rainy season.

“If you know the history of this project, it has taken over 20 years. That shows that the present management is living up to expectations. But Nigerians want to see the physical light,” he explained.