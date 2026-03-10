IGP Disu Vows to Recapture Communities Overrun by Bandits in Kwara, Other States

• Says criminals can’t chase us out of our home

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Olatunji Disu, has said he would do everything humanly and administratively possible to recapture all communities overrun by bandits in Kwara State and other parts of the country. Disu stated this yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while addressing officers and men of the state police command during his maiden visit to the state since assumption of office.

He stated, “Criminals could not chase us out of our communities. I know Kwara State and I know the problems we are having. I am in the state for an operation.

“I am also here to say, thank you for all you have been doing. All of you seated there have been wonderful. I have come to say, thank you for everything you have been doing to assist us.

“At the same time, I want to beg you for more cooperation. Criminals cannot pursue us out of our towns.

“We are the owners of the towns. And we will not allow that to happen. We have to take back our homes, we have to take back our communities. That is why I am here to tell you that all of us will take back our communities.”

The IGP added, “I have visited Governor Abdulraman AbdulRazaq and thanked him. He has been very wonderful by providing a lot of things to support the police command in the state.

“I am going to visit some places in town. I am visiting my officers who have been there for months. I am going to encourage them to do more.”

Disu exonerated some Fulani herdsmen from banditry and kidnap for ransom.

He said, “I say with all authority that we have a lot of Fulani people assisting us in doing our job. At the same time, I beg them to be of greater assistance. They should gather more information and give same to us.

“The way it is going it is dangerous, not all Fulani are bad. We have good Fulanis who have been our neighbours for thousands of years.”

He promised to put the welfare of the police at the front burner, saying, “I want to give you my words that I will look into the welfare of policemen.”