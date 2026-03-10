FG Flags Off Emergency Food, Nutrition Support in Plateau, Recommits to Vulnerable Nigerians

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





The Federal Government on Monday launched the distribution of Presidential Emergency Food and Nutrition items to vulnerable households in Plateau State, marking the grand finale of a nationwide intervention aimed at cushioning the impact of rising food insecurity across the country.

The flag-off ceremony held in Jos was led by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard M. Doro, who described the initiative as both a national responsibility and a deeply personal homecoming.

“Plateau State is my home… the land where I was raised,” the Minister said, emphasizing that the intervention targets households most affected by climate shocks, insecurity, displacement, and economic hardship.

He noted that women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities remain the most impacted by recent disruptions to livelihoods and food systems.

Dr. Doro explained that the food and nutrition support is part of a broader reform under the One Humanitarian–One Poverty Response System (OHOPRS), a new national framework designed to link emergency relief to long-term social protection and poverty-exit pathways.

“Our objective is clear: to break the cycle of repeated humanitarian dependency,” he said, adding that beneficiaries will be integrated into the expanded National Social Register to access programmes such as conditional cash transfers, livelihood support, skills development, and micro-enterprise financing.

He also announced ongoing work with the Presidency on the 2026 National Anticipatory Action Framework, which will enable early response to climate-related disasters such as flooding.

The Minister expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for placing the welfare of vulnerable Nigerians at the centre of the Renewed Hope Agenda, and commended Plateau State governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, for strong collaboration with the federal government.

In his remarks, Governor Mutfwang praised the initiative, describing it as a timely buffer while Nigerians await the long-term benefits of ongoing national economic reforms.

“Mr. President recognizes the need to ensure that while people are waiting for the bigger results, they do not go hungry,” he said.

The governor highlighted the unity displayed at the event—featuring the minister, the APC national chairman, and the state government—as a sign of a new era of cooperation.

He assured the APC national chairman of Plateau’s political support and announced plans to distribute subsidized fertilizer to farmers across all local governments to boost food production.

“We owe the people of Nigeria the responsibility of producing food because we are the food basket of the nation,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, APC national chairman and former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, revealed the intervention was part of a N25 billion special programme approved by the president to support vulnerable and crisis-affected communities nationwide.

He commended Dr. Doro for faithfully implementing the programme as designed, describing it as a continuation of Plateau’s legacy of integrity in public service.

Prof. Goshwe outlined several social protection achievements recorded under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including support for over 4 million households through health insurance, cash transfers to more than 7 million households, subsidized dialysis services, cancer treatment centers, and student loan support for about one million students.

“Mr. President is out to ensure that the poorest of the poor are supported across the country,” he said, adding the administration deserves continued national backing.

The minister emphasized the food distribution is not a one-off gesture but part of a coordinated national strategy to restore dignity, strengthen livelihoods, and ensure no Nigerian is left behind.

“This intervention is not simply about food on the table today,” Dr. Doro said. “It is about restoring dignity, rebuilding livelihoods, and ensuring lasting economic opportunity.”

The ceremony concluded with the official flag-off of the distribution exercise across Plateau State.