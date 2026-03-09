Adebayo: I Will Deliver Better Governance to Nigerians Than Tinubu

Leader and presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has declared that he is fully prepared to take over leadership from President Bola Tinubu, insisting that he will deliver better governance to Nigerians.

Adebayo made the assertion during an interview at the weekend while reacting to the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the timetable for the 2027 general election.

According to him, while opposition parties are already preparing for the election, the more critical question is whether Nigerians themselves are ready to change their government.

“The opposition being ready is a given. What is more important is whether the people are ready,” he said. “If you ask me if I am ready to take over from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and govern the country better, yes, I am ready, even today.”

The SDP chieftain said he was better prepared and surrounded by competent people who could offer clearer direction for the country.

“You can drive me to the Aso Rock Villa now and ask me to take over and you will see a better result today, not tomorrow. I am better prepared, better intentioned and surrounded by better people with a clearer vision,” he said.

Adebayo did not hold back in his criticism of the Tinubu administration, describing the current government as a “historic disaster”.

“Our duty as we point out that President Tinubu’s government is a disaster — which is obvious by every metric — is also to organise the opposition and present clear alternatives to the people,” he said.

He argued that the real challenge for opposition parties is not merely criticising the government but presenting credible leadership and policies capable of winning public trust.

“It is not difficult to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. What we need to do is bring more voters out and help them understand that their immediate solution is to remove the APC from power,” he said.

Adebayo also urged Nigerians to vote out members of the National Assembly, accusing the lawmakers of passing electoral laws that favour the ruling party.

“The duty Nigerians have is to make sure that no member of the National Assembly returns because they surrendered the sovereignty of Nigeria to the whims of one person,” he said.

Reacting to threats by the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) to boycott future elections if the Electoral Act is not amended, Adebayo said the demand for a better electoral law was legitimate.

However, he maintained that political parties must continue to prepare for elections regardless of the controversy.

“The right decision is to have a good electoral act that encourages people to vote and deepens democracy,” he said. “But parties must continue their groundwork so they are not caught unawares.”

He added that although the law currently contains “booby traps”, opposition parties still have a responsibility to defeat the government through the ballot.

Adebayo also rejected calls for a broad opposition coalition aimed solely at defeating Tinubu in 2027.

He criticised some opposition figures, who recently moved to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), arguing that many of them had previously been part of governments responsible for Nigeria’s current challenges.

“You cannot say you are against corruption or bad governance and then align with the same people who created the problem,” he said.

According to him, replacing Tinubu with politicians who previously held power without reforming the system would not solve Nigeria’s problems.

“If you remove Tinubu and bring back those who created the same problems, you have achieved nothing,” he added.

Despite concerns about the strength of the SDP compared to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebayo said the party was focused on mobilising ordinary Nigerians rather than relying on political heavyweights.

He recalled that the SDP once played a historic role in Nigeria’s democratic struggle, particularly during the June 12, 1993 Nigerian presidential election won by the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

“Our focus is to reconnect the party with the people. Once the people embrace the party again, the structure will naturally follow,” he said.

The SDP politician further described Tinubu as Nigeria’s worst president, arguing that the current administration has failed in governance.

“There are three reasons why he is the worst president,” Adebayo said. “First, he is in charge now when the impact of bad governance is most severe. Second, his style of governance weakens institutions and personalises power.”

He also accused the president of disregarding the rule of law and weakening accountability mechanisms.

Adebayo said he has already begun preparations for the next presidential election, insisting his ambition is not to remain in perpetual opposition.

“My job in the opposition is to form the next government. I don’t want to be a professional opposition politician. I want to be president and commander-in-chief,” he said.

He added that his political future ultimately depends on the Nigerian electorate.

“My presidency is in the hands of God and the Nigerian people. When the people are ready, we will come,” he said.

