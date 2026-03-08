 Based on My Visible Achievements, Delta is No-go Area for Opposition Parties, Says Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has boasted that the state has effectively become a no-go area for opposition political parties due to the visible achievements of his administration.

This is because the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will have a straight win in the South-south in the next election.

Oborevwori asserted the inauguration of the 4.8-kilometre Oko–Amakom/Oko-Obiokpu/Oko-Anala Road in Oko Kingdom and other road networks in Asaba, both in the Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Oborevwori said the extensive infrastructure development under his administration had strengthened public confidence in government and positioned the state for continued political dominance ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said: “When I contested the 2023 election, I won in 21 out of the 25 local government areas even when I was not yet a governor. With the level of development and projects we have delivered in almost three years, Delta State has become a no-go area for other political parties.”

The governor said his APC-led administration remained committed to delivering impactful projects that would directly improve the lives of the people, adding that the road projects commissioned were strategic in boosting economic activities and improving connectivity between communities.

Oborevwori explained that the Oko–Amakom/Oko-Obiokpu/Oko-Anala Road would significantly improve transportation for farmers in the area, enabling them to move their produce to markets more efficiently while reducing poverty and enhancing rural livelihoods.

He recalled that in the past, the terrain around Oko was extremely difficult, especially during the rainy season, making it almost impossible for farmers to transport their produce to markets.

“Today, I am happy that we have completed this road. Farmers can now transport their fresh produce easily to markets, increasing their income and improving their standard of living,” the governor said.

Oborevwori, however, expressed optimism that the contractor would complete the project ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, Otuaro has declared that the South-south geopolitical zone will deliver a total victory for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Otuaro said the foundation of such victory had been laid by the peaceful manner in which the South-south governors conducted the just-concluded congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in their states.

Otuaro observed that the pragmatic efforts of governors Oborevwori, Delta; Douye Diri, Bayelsa; Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers; Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom; Bassey Otu, Cross River, and Monday Okpebholo, Edo resulted in the successful election of new ward executives and State Working Committees (SWCs) in their states.

Otuaro also congratulated Solomon Arenyeka, Warman Ogoriba, Tony Okocha, Stephen Ntukekpo, Chris Etta, and Jarret Tenebe on their emergence as chairmen of the APC in Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Edo, as well as other members of the newly constituted SWCs in the zone.

He said that the governors demonstrated astute leadership, while delegates showed discipline and resilience in ensuring a transparent transition process that yielded acceptable outcomes for all APC stakeholders.

Otuaro, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media, Igoniko Oduma, also applauded the affirmation process adopted by the APC, noting that the entire exercise was consensus-driven in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.