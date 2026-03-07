President Tinubu Appoints Olufemi Pedro Ambassador to Australia and Oceanic States

Sunday Okobi

Signalling a major strategic pivot in the nation’s foreign policy toward economic diplomacy, the Nigerian Government has officially released the long-awaited list of ambassadorial postings to various countries and international missions, including the United Nations, following the Senate’s confirmation of the ambassadors-designate in December 2025.

At the centre of the 65-name list is the appointment of Otunba Olufemi Pedro. The founding member and one of the seed investors of GTBank, and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, has been named Nigeria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Australia and the Oceanic States.

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, it was confirmed that the diplomatic machinery is already in high gear.

“The ministry has also conveyed the nominations of the other 62 designated envoys to all the countries concerned, including a request for their agreements in line with standard diplomatic practice,” Onanuga stated. He further noted that President Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to “immediately commence the induction programme” for the Ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners.

The selection of Pedro, a veteran banker credited with launching Nigeria’s first internet banking platform in 1999, is being viewed by analysts as a “blue-chip” appointment. Tasked with overseeing an eight-nation mission (including New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea), all eyes are now on the business icon and former Lagos Deputy Governor to see how he will leverage his deep commercial background to disrupt the current trade status quo.

Despite Australia being a US$1.75 trillion economy and a global titan in mining technology and agriculture, bilateral trade with Nigeria currently sits at a modest US$150 million. Industry watchers are keen to see whether Pedro can translate his success in engineering Lagos State’s 2,000 per cent revenue growth into a new economic corridor between Nigeria and the Asia-Pacific.

With over 20,000 high-earning Nigerian professionals already established in the region, the expectations for the “CEO-Ambassador” are exceptionally high. Whether in the untapped mining software markets or the billion-dollar wheat and LNG sectors, there is a palpable sense of anticipation to see exactly what results and what level of institutional change Pedro will bring to one of Nigeria’s most strategically significant global postings.