IWD 2026: UN Warns Nigeria’s Democracy at Risk as Women Hold Just 3.9% of Seats

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Country Representative of UN Women to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Beatrice Eyong, has warned that Nigeria’s democratic progress and development could remain stunted unless urgent action is taken to close the country’s widening gender inequality gap.

Speaking in Abuja during a media parley ahead of the 2026 commemoration of International Women’s Day, Eyong said Nigeria continues to face troubling disparities in women’s representation, safety and access to justice despite years of advocacy and policy commitments.

The global observance this year is themed ‘Rights. Justice. Action.’

Eyong said the theme reflects a growing international concern that although women’s rights are widely recognised in law and policy, millions of women still struggle to experience those rights in their daily lives.

She particularly raised the alarm over Nigeria’s extremely low level of female political representation, revealing that women currently occupy just 3.9 per cent of parliamentary seats, one of the lowest rates anywhere in the world.

According to her, the imbalance not only undermines democratic inclusion but also weakens the country’s ability to make policies that reflect the needs of half of its population.

“Gender equality is fundamentally a question of power, and the power gap in Nigeria remains stark,” Eyong said.

“When women are missing from decision-making tables, the consequences are visible in the policies we adopt, the priorities we fund, and the voices that remain unheard.”

Beyond politics, she said Nigeria continues to grapple with persistently high levels of gender-based violence, noting that many survivors still face enormous barriers in seeking justice.

She warned that violence against women is increasingly spreading into digital spaces, where technology-facilitated abuse has become a growing threat.

“Rights mean little without justice,” she said. “Justice must be experienced in women’s safety, in their freedom from fear, and in their ability to seek protection and accountability wherever abuse occurs.”

To confront these challenges, Eyong said UN Women is intensifying advocacy for the Special Seats for Women Bill, a constitutional reform proposal aimed at guaranteeing women stronger representation in Nigeria’s legislative institutions.

She explained that the organisation is also working with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to strengthen the National Sexual Offender Database, a critical accountability tool designed to prevent convicted offenders from evading detection by moving between states.

In addition, she said UN Women has expanded its engagement with traditional and religious leaders across Nigeria to challenge cultural norms and social practices that perpetuate discrimination and violence against women.

The agency is also supporting efforts to institutionalise Gender-Responsive Budgeting at federal and state levels to ensure government spending prioritises issues affecting women and girls, including maternal health, girl-child education, economic empowerment and community safety.

Eyong noted that beyond policy reforms, UN Women is building partnerships with financial institutions and the private sector to increase access to funding for women-led businesses and community initiatives.

She also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen women’s participation in peacebuilding and conflict prevention through Nigeria’s Third National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security.

However, Eyong stressed that meaningful progress will require more than policy declarations.

According to her, Nigeria does not suffer from a shortage of gender policies but from weak implementation, insufficient financing and inconsistent enforcement.

“We must move from commitments to implementation and from plans to measurable impact,” she said.

She called on the media to intensify its role in exposing injustice, amplifying the voices of survivors of violence and promoting women’s leadership across sectors.

Eyong said journalists remain critical partners in shaping national conversations that can influence policy reforms and public attitudes toward gender equality.

“When we secure justice and rights for women, we secure Nigeria’s stability, prosperity and future,” she said.

She added that UN Women remains committed to working with government, civil society, development partners and communities to ensure that the ideals of Rights, Justice and Action translate into tangible change for women and girls across Nigeria.