Group: Why Tinubu May Lose Edo 2.5m Votes Over Imposition Plot

Fresh political tension is brewing within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State as President Bola Tinubu risks losing the promised 2.5 million Edo votes over what some stakeholders described as alleged clandestine plot to impose a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, as the Edo South Senatorial candidate.

A group, Edo South Stakeholders Forum (ESSF), has said the development, could severely undermine the much-touted pledge by Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to deliver 2.5 million votes in Edo to President Tinubu in the next presidential election.

The group warned that any attempt to foist a candidate on the people of the district could provoke a massive protest vote capable of crippling the APC’s electoral fortunes in the zone.

Edo South remains the political heartbeat of the state, accounting for over 65 per cent of Edo’s voting population.

Addressing journalists in Benin City recently, the coordinator of the group, Comrade Benson Ordia Osaretin, in company with the Secretary, Imafidon Agbaka and other leaders, alleged the existence of a nocturnal political arrangement aimed at arm-twisting other aspirants in favour of Ihama.

The group further alleged that the purported deal was being pushed to satisfy the interests of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legacy bloc aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

According to the stakeholders, the alleged move, if allowed to stand, could ignite a political backlash against both the APC and President Tinubu in Edo South.

“As concerned stakeholders, we are compelled to warn that any attempt to impose Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, as widely speculated in many quarters, will spell political doom for the APC in Edo South,” the group said.

They insisted that the people of the district would resist any form of political manipulation that undermines democratic choice.

“Edo South cannot and will not be taken for granted. The people must be allowed to determine who represents them at the National Assembly,” it said.

While acknowledging the political goodwill already enjoyed by President Tinubu and Governor Okpebholo in the state, the forum warned that such goodwill could quickly evaporate if party leaders succumb to external political pressures.

“President Tinubu and Governor Okpebholo have worked hard to earn the trust and votes of Edo people. But any pact aimed at imposing a candidate through political horse-trading will attract dire electoral consequences,” they warned.

The group therefore urged Governor Okpebholo, as the leader of the APC in Edo State, to demonstrate courage and resist what they described as the influence of “political merchants” bent on destabilising the party ahead of 2027.

They also appealed to the governor to allow a transparent and competitive primary election that would give aspirants a level playing field.

Several prominent figures are already being mentioned as possible contenders for the APC Edo South senatorial ticket.

They include former governorship candidate Osagie Ize-Iyamu, former Deputy Governor Lucky Imasuen, businessman Hon. Valentine Asuen and the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Hon. Paddy Iyamu.

Political observers say the growing agitation in Edo South could significantly affect the ruling party’s calculations ahead of the 2027 elections if not urgently addressed.

The warning comes amid heightened political mobilisation across the state following recent remarks by the new APC state chairman urging aspirants to begin preparations for intense campaigns for party tickets with the notable exception of former governor and current senator, Adams Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North.

Stakeholders insist that unless the party leadership allows a transparent process, the APC risks alienating its largest voting bloc in the state, a development that could ultimately threaten President Tinubu’s electoral prospects in Edo South.