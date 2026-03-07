FG Moves to Calm Concerns as PEBEC Hosts Foreign Investors at Presidential Villa

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has stepped up efforts to reassure foreign investors about Nigeria’s business climate, convening top executives, diplomats and regulators at a high-level investment dialogue inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting, organised on Thursday night by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), brought together existing foreign direct investors operating in Nigeria with senior government officials to address persistent concerns around security, taxation, customs processes and regulatory bottlenecks affecting business operations.

The engagement marked the third Existing Foreign Direct Investors Roundtable, an initiative aimed at maintaining direct communication between government authorities and international investors already active in the Nigerian economy.

Opening the session, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Hadejia, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to building a stable, transparent and competitive business environment capable of attracting and retaining long-term investment.

Speaking on behalf of Vice President Kashim Shettima, who chairs PEBEC, Hadejia told investors that the government remains focused on implementing reforms that will strengthen investor confidence and drive sustainable economic growth.

According to him, Nigeria recognises the critical role foreign direct investment plays in expanding industrial capacity, creating jobs and facilitating technology transfer.

Director-General of PEBEC, Zahrah Mustapha Audu, said the roundtable was part of a deliberate strategy to ensure that policy reforms translate into measurable improvements for businesses already operating in the country.

She stressed that while attracting new investment remains important, sustaining and expanding the operations of existing investors is equally vital to Nigeria’s economic stability.

“Existing foreign investors are key partners in Nigeria’s development. Their investments contribute significantly to employment, capital inflow, technology transfer and supply chain development,” Audu said.

She noted that PEBEC’s reform agenda places strong emphasis on listening to investors directly and addressing operational challenges affecting their activities.

The dialogue featured detailed engagements with key government officials responsible for major regulatory institutions, including the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and the Inspector-General of Police, Olutunji Rilwan Disu.

Also contributing virtually was the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, who outlined ongoing tax and fiscal reforms designed to improve tax certainty, streamline revenue administration and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness as an investment destination.

The session drew participation from diplomatic missions representing the United States, Russia, France, Colombia, Denmark and Pakistan, alongside development partners such as the United Nations and the World Bank.

During the discussions, investors raised a range of technical concerns touching on security challenges, tax administration procedures, customs clearance delays and policy consistency.

The interactive format allowed investors to question regulators directly while government officials clarified ongoing reforms and outlined plans to address operational bottlenecks.

Participants commended the Federal Government for providing an open platform for dialogue and urged authorities to sustain regular engagements to strengthen trust between policymakers and the private sector.

Observers say such consultations have become increasingly important as Nigeria seeks to stabilise investor confidence and compete with other African economies for global capital.

The meeting, analysts note, reflects growing recognition within government that attracting investment requires not only policy reforms but also consistent engagement with businesses already navigating Nigeria’s complex operating environment.

By facilitating direct conversations between investors and regulators, PEBEC hopes to identify systemic challenges early and accelerate reforms capable of improving Nigeria’s standing as a competitive investment destination in Africa.