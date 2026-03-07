FG Appoints Adejare Bello as OAU Pro-Chancellor

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have received a letter on the appointment of Rt. Hon. Adejare Bello as the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council for the university.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that Hon. Bello, brings to this esteemed position a rich blend of legislative experience, diplomatic exposure, and deep-rooted commitment to educational advancement.

Having previously served with distinction as the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, where he demonstrated exemplary leadership, integrity, and dedication to democratic governance, the new Pro-Chancellor also served Nigeria meritoriously as an Ambassador Extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the United Mexican States in June 2021, with concurrent accreditation to Costa Rica, Guatemala and Panama, contributing significantly to the country’s diplomatic engagements and international relations for intergovernmental development.

An alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Bello earned his degree in Law. His academic background and enduring connection to the university uniquely position him to understand its heritage, aspirations, and strategic direction.

A proud native of Ede in Osun State, Bello is widely respected for his humility, accessibility, and exceptional human relations, which many have described as a masterpiece.

Beyond his public service record, he is a devoted husband and father, whose family values and moral compass reflect the character and discipline he brings to leadership.

The university expresses profound confidence in his capacity to provide visionary leadership and to work harmoniously with Council members, Management, staff, Unions, students, alumni, and other stakeholders in advancing the mission and global standing of the University.

The entire university community congratulateed Bello on this well-deserved appointment and looks forward to a new era of stability, progress, and excellence under his chairmanship.