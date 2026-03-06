Troops Liberate Mansur Village, Push Out Terrorists in Key Bauchi Security Operation

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

A major security breakthrough has been recorded in Bauchi State as troops of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army successfully dislodged terrorists from Mansur Village in Alkaleri Local Government Area, restoring calm to communities previously threatened by violent non‑state actors.

The operation, carried out under Operation Bugun Karkanda III, formed part of a renewed military push to stabilise vulnerable areas and dismantle criminal networks undermining peace in the state.

The campaign was launched by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander, Operation Enduring Peace, Major General Folusho Oyinlola.

According to the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olumide Victor Olukoya, troops executed a deliberate and well‑coordinated offensive that forced armed terrorists out of Mansur Village after they attempted to assert control over the area.

He said the clearance operation led to the recovery of an AK‑47 rifle believed to have been abandoned by the fleeing terrorists.

Olukoya explained that the troops’ swift advance into identified flashpoints and their establishment of dominance over key locations were central to the success of the mission.

He noted that the recovery of the weapon further degraded the operational capacity of the criminal elements.

With the village secured, troops have intensified aggressive fighting patrols and confidence‑building patrols across Alkaleri Local Government Area to prevent the regrouping of terrorists and reassure residents of their safety.

The Army said the sustained presence of soldiers has already disrupted criminal networks, restored public confidence and created an environment where socio‑economic activities can resume without fear.

“Stabilisation operations are ongoing, with efforts underway to facilitate the safe return of displaced residents of Mansur Village and other affected communities,” he said.

Major General Oyinlola commended the troops for their professionalism and urged them to maintain the momentum of the operation.

He stressed the importance of denying terrorists any freedom of action and reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protecting vulnerable communities across its area of responsibility.

The Army described the gains recorded in Alkaleri LGA as a significant step toward achieving lasting peace and security in Bauchi State and the wider region.