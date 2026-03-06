  • Friday, 6th March, 2026

Tinubu Approves Posting of 65 Ambassadors to Foreign Missions (See Full List)

  • Jimoh Ibrahim ( Permanent Representative to UN), Femi Fani-Kayode (Germany), Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (China), Ita Enang (South Africa), Olufemi Pedro (Australia), Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Philippines), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Greece), Muhammed Aliyu (Argentina), Chioma Ohakim (Poland), Reno Omokri (Mexico), Yakubu Gambo (Saudi Arabia)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the posting of 65 ambassadors to Nigerian missions abroad and multilateral organisations, marking a significant step in the administration’s diplomatic engagements.
The appointments include 31 non-career ambassadors and 34 career diplomats, whose nominations were confirmed by the Nigerian Senate in December last year.
According to a statement issued on Friday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the envoys have now been assigned to various countries and international missions.
Among the prominent non-career ambassadors are Former Abia State governor Okezie Ikpeazu will represent Nigeria in Spain, while former Minister of Health Isaac Folorunso Adewole has been assigned to Canada. Former senator Grace Bent, who will serve in Lomé, Togo, while Ita Enang has been posted to South Africa.
Others include former Chief of Defence Intelligence Lateef Kayode Are as ambassador to the United States, former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode to Germany, and businessman Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
The list also features former Chief of Air Staff Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau to China, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State Olufemi Pedro to Australia, and media personality Reno Omokri to Mexico.
Career diplomats were also assigned to key missions, including Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Egypt, India, Ghana, Senegal, Iran, Kenya, Belgium, Switzerland and Thailand, among others.
The Presidency said the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Nigeria) has already received diplomatic clearance (agrément) from the United Kingdom for High Commissioner-designate Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu and from France for Ambassador Ayo Oke.
It added that the ministry has forwarded the nominations of the remaining 62 envoys to their respective host countries while awaiting the required diplomatic approvals.
President Tinubu also directed the Foreign Affairs Ministry to immediately begin the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and high commissioners ahead of their deployment to their respective missions.
The postings are expected to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic representation and advance the country’s foreign policy objectives across Africa, Europe, the Americas, Asia and multilateral institutions.

See the full Press Release from the State House below

PRESIDENT TINUBU APPROVES THE POSTINGS OF AMBASSADORS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the postings of 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors to various countries and the United Nations. The Senate confirmed the ambassadors-designate last December.

POSTINGS OF NON-CAREER AMBASSADORS / HIGH COMMISSIONERS

S/N NAME MISSION APPROVED

  1. SENATOR GRACE BENT: LOME-TOGO
  2. SEN. ITA ENANG: SOUTH AFRICA
  3. IKPEAZU VICTOR: SPAIN
  4. NKECHI LINDA UFOCHUKWU: TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL
  5. MAHMUD YAKUBU: QATAR
  6. PAUL OGA ADIKWU: THE VATICAN CITY HOLY SEE
  7. VICE ADMIRAL IBOK-ETE EKWE IBAS: THE PHILIPPINES
  8. MR. RENO OMOKRI: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO
  9. HON. (ENGR.) ABASI BRAIMAH (FMHR): BUDAPEST, HUNGARY
  10. MRS. ERELU ANGELA ADEBAYO: PORTUGAL
  11. BARR. OLUMILUA OLUWAYIMIKA AYOTUNWA: TOKYO, JAPAN
  12. RT. HON. UGWUANYI IFEANYI LAWRENCE: ATHENS, GREECE
  13. BARR. CHIOMA PRISCILLA OHAKIM: WARSAW, POLAND
  14. AMINU DALHATU: UNITED KINGDOM, UK
  15. LT. GEN ABDULRAHMAN BELLO DAMBAZAU: BEIJING, CHINA
  16. HON. TASIU MUSA MAIGARI: GAMBIA
  17. OLUFEMI PEDRO: AUSTRALIA
  18. BARR. MUHAMMED UBANDOMA ALIYU: ARGENTINA
  19. LATEEF KAYODE ARE: USA
  20. AMB. JOSEPH SOLA IJI: RUSSIA
  21. SEN. JIMOH IBRAHIM: UN PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE
  22. FEMI FANI KAYODE: GERMANY
  23. PROF. ISAAK FOLORUNSO ADEWOLE: OTTAWA, CANADA
  24. AJIMOBI FATIMA FLORENCE (F): AUSTRIA
  25. MRS. LOLA AKANDE (F): SWEDEN
  26. AYODELE OKE: FRANCE
  27. YAKUBU N. GAMBO: SAUDI ARABIA
  28. SENATOR PROF. NORA LADI DADUUT: SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA
  29. BARR. ONUEZE CHUKWUJIKA JOE OKOCHA SAN: DUBLIN
  30. DR. KULU HARUNA ABUBAKAR: TUNIS, TUNISIA
  31. RT. HON. JERRY SAMUEL MANWE: PORT OF SPAIN, T&T

POSTINGS OF CAREER AMBASSADORS / HIGH COMMISSIONERS LIST

S/N NAME MISSION APPROVED

  1. AMB. NWABIOLA EZENWA CHUKWUMEKA: COTE D’IV/OIRE
  2. BESTO MAIMUNA IBRAHIM: NIAMEY-NIGER
  3. MONICA OKWUCHUKWU ENEBECHI: SAO TOME, STP
  4. AMB. MOHAMMED MAHMUD LELE: ALGIERS-ALGERIA
  5. ENDONI SYNDOPH PAEBI: OUAGADOUGOU-BURKINA FASO
  6. AHMED MOHAMMED MONGUNO: CAIRO EGYPT
  7. AMB.JANE ADAMS (NEE OKON) MICHAEL (F): KINGSTON-JAMAICA
  8. AMB. CLARK-OMERU ALEXANDRA (F): LUSAKA-ZAMBIA
  9. CHIMA GEOGGREY LIOMA DAVID: BAMAKO-MALI
  10. AMB. ODUMAH YVONNE EHINOSEN: MALABO –E/GUINEA
  11. AMB WASA SEGUN IGE: BEIRUT, LEBANON
  12. RUBEN ABIMBOLA SAMUEL (F): ROME, ITALY
  13. AMB.ONAGA OGECHUKWU KINGSLEY: MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE
  14. AMB.MAGAJI UMAR: KINSASHA, DR CONGO
  15. AMB.MUHAMMAD SAIDU DAHIRU: NEW DELHI-INDIA
  16. AMB. ABDUSSALAM HABU ZAYYAD: DAKAR-SENEGAL
  17. AMB SHEHU ILU BARDE: ACCRA GHANA
  18. AMB.AMINU NASIR: ETHIOPIA
  19. ABUBAKAR MUSA MUSA: N’DJAMENA, CHAD
  20. AMB. HAIDARA MOHAMMED IDRIS: THE HAGUE-NETHERLANDS
  21. AMB.BAKO ADAMU UMAR: RABAT-MOROCCO
  22. AMB. SULU GAMBARI OLATUNJI AHMED: MALAYSIA
  23. AMB.ROMATA MOHAMMED OMOBOLANLE (F): TANZANIA
  24. AMB. SHAGA JOHN SHAMAH: BOTSWANA
  25. SALAU, HAMZA MOHAMMED: TEHRAN, IRAN
  26. AMB.IBRAHIM DANLAMI: KENYA
  27. IBRAHIM ADEOLA MOPELOLA (F): COTONOU-BENIN
  28. AMB.AYENI ADEBAYO EMMANUEL: BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
  29. AMB.AKANDE WAHAB ADEKOLA: BERNE-SWITZERLAND
  30. AMB. AREWA (NEE ADEDOKUN) ESTHER (F): WINDHOEK-NAMIBIA
  31. AMB.GERGADI JOSEPH JOHN: LIBREVILLE-GABON
  32. AMB. LUTHER OGBOMODE AYO-KALATA (F): SIERRA LEONE
  33. DANLADI YAKUBU NYAKU : KHARTOUM-SUDAN
  34. BELLO DOGON-DAJI HALIRU: BANGKOK, THAILAND

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already received agrément from the United Kingdom for the High Commissioner-designate, Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu. Similarly, France has sent the agrément for Ambassador Ayo Oke.

The Ministry has also conveyed the nominations of the other 62 designated envoys to all the countries concerned, including a request for their agréments in line with standard diplomatic practice.

President Tinubu has directed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should immediately commence the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners.

Bayo Onanuga,
Special Adviser to the President
(Information and Strategy)
March 6, 2026

