Tinubu Approves Posting of 65 Ambassadors to Foreign Missions (See Full List)
- Jimoh Ibrahim ( Permanent Representative to UN), Femi Fani-Kayode (Germany), Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (China), Ita Enang (South Africa), Olufemi Pedro (Australia), Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Philippines), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Greece), Muhammed Aliyu (Argentina), Chioma Ohakim (Poland), Reno Omokri (Mexico), Yakubu Gambo (Saudi Arabia)
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the posting of 65 ambassadors to Nigerian missions abroad and multilateral organisations, marking a significant step in the administration’s diplomatic engagements.
The appointments include 31 non-career ambassadors and 34 career diplomats, whose nominations were confirmed by the Nigerian Senate in December last year.
According to a statement issued on Friday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the envoys have now been assigned to various countries and international missions.
Among the prominent non-career ambassadors are Former Abia State governor Okezie Ikpeazu will represent Nigeria in Spain, while former Minister of Health Isaac Folorunso Adewole has been assigned to Canada. Former senator Grace Bent, who will serve in Lomé, Togo, while Ita Enang has been posted to South Africa.
Others include former Chief of Defence Intelligence Lateef Kayode Are as ambassador to the United States, former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode to Germany, and businessman Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
The list also features former Chief of Air Staff Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau to China, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State Olufemi Pedro to Australia, and media personality Reno Omokri to Mexico.
Career diplomats were also assigned to key missions, including Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Egypt, India, Ghana, Senegal, Iran, Kenya, Belgium, Switzerland and Thailand, among others.
The Presidency said the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Nigeria) has already received diplomatic clearance (agrément) from the United Kingdom for High Commissioner-designate Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu and from France for Ambassador Ayo Oke.
It added that the ministry has forwarded the nominations of the remaining 62 envoys to their respective host countries while awaiting the required diplomatic approvals.
President Tinubu also directed the Foreign Affairs Ministry to immediately begin the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and high commissioners ahead of their deployment to their respective missions.
The postings are expected to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic representation and advance the country’s foreign policy objectives across Africa, Europe, the Americas, Asia and multilateral institutions.
See the full Press Release from the State House below
PRESIDENT TINUBU APPROVES THE POSTINGS OF AMBASSADORS
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the postings of 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors to various countries and the United Nations. The Senate confirmed the ambassadors-designate last December.
POSTINGS OF NON-CAREER AMBASSADORS / HIGH COMMISSIONERS
S/N NAME MISSION APPROVED
- SENATOR GRACE BENT: LOME-TOGO
- SEN. ITA ENANG: SOUTH AFRICA
- IKPEAZU VICTOR: SPAIN
- NKECHI LINDA UFOCHUKWU: TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL
- MAHMUD YAKUBU: QATAR
- PAUL OGA ADIKWU: THE VATICAN CITY HOLY SEE
- VICE ADMIRAL IBOK-ETE EKWE IBAS: THE PHILIPPINES
- MR. RENO OMOKRI: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO
- HON. (ENGR.) ABASI BRAIMAH (FMHR): BUDAPEST, HUNGARY
- MRS. ERELU ANGELA ADEBAYO: PORTUGAL
- BARR. OLUMILUA OLUWAYIMIKA AYOTUNWA: TOKYO, JAPAN
- RT. HON. UGWUANYI IFEANYI LAWRENCE: ATHENS, GREECE
- BARR. CHIOMA PRISCILLA OHAKIM: WARSAW, POLAND
- AMINU DALHATU: UNITED KINGDOM, UK
- LT. GEN ABDULRAHMAN BELLO DAMBAZAU: BEIJING, CHINA
- HON. TASIU MUSA MAIGARI: GAMBIA
- OLUFEMI PEDRO: AUSTRALIA
- BARR. MUHAMMED UBANDOMA ALIYU: ARGENTINA
- LATEEF KAYODE ARE: USA
- AMB. JOSEPH SOLA IJI: RUSSIA
- SEN. JIMOH IBRAHIM: UN PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE
- FEMI FANI KAYODE: GERMANY
- PROF. ISAAK FOLORUNSO ADEWOLE: OTTAWA, CANADA
- AJIMOBI FATIMA FLORENCE (F): AUSTRIA
- MRS. LOLA AKANDE (F): SWEDEN
- AYODELE OKE: FRANCE
- YAKUBU N. GAMBO: SAUDI ARABIA
- SENATOR PROF. NORA LADI DADUUT: SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA
- BARR. ONUEZE CHUKWUJIKA JOE OKOCHA SAN: DUBLIN
- DR. KULU HARUNA ABUBAKAR: TUNIS, TUNISIA
- RT. HON. JERRY SAMUEL MANWE: PORT OF SPAIN, T&T
POSTINGS OF CAREER AMBASSADORS / HIGH COMMISSIONERS LIST
S/N NAME MISSION APPROVED
- AMB. NWABIOLA EZENWA CHUKWUMEKA: COTE D’IV/OIRE
- BESTO MAIMUNA IBRAHIM: NIAMEY-NIGER
- MONICA OKWUCHUKWU ENEBECHI: SAO TOME, STP
- AMB. MOHAMMED MAHMUD LELE: ALGIERS-ALGERIA
- ENDONI SYNDOPH PAEBI: OUAGADOUGOU-BURKINA FASO
- AHMED MOHAMMED MONGUNO: CAIRO EGYPT
- AMB.JANE ADAMS (NEE OKON) MICHAEL (F): KINGSTON-JAMAICA
- AMB. CLARK-OMERU ALEXANDRA (F): LUSAKA-ZAMBIA
- CHIMA GEOGGREY LIOMA DAVID: BAMAKO-MALI
- AMB. ODUMAH YVONNE EHINOSEN: MALABO –E/GUINEA
- AMB WASA SEGUN IGE: BEIRUT, LEBANON
- RUBEN ABIMBOLA SAMUEL (F): ROME, ITALY
- AMB.ONAGA OGECHUKWU KINGSLEY: MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE
- AMB.MAGAJI UMAR: KINSASHA, DR CONGO
- AMB.MUHAMMAD SAIDU DAHIRU: NEW DELHI-INDIA
- AMB. ABDUSSALAM HABU ZAYYAD: DAKAR-SENEGAL
- AMB SHEHU ILU BARDE: ACCRA GHANA
- AMB.AMINU NASIR: ETHIOPIA
- ABUBAKAR MUSA MUSA: N’DJAMENA, CHAD
- AMB. HAIDARA MOHAMMED IDRIS: THE HAGUE-NETHERLANDS
- AMB.BAKO ADAMU UMAR: RABAT-MOROCCO
- AMB. SULU GAMBARI OLATUNJI AHMED: MALAYSIA
- AMB.ROMATA MOHAMMED OMOBOLANLE (F): TANZANIA
- AMB. SHAGA JOHN SHAMAH: BOTSWANA
- SALAU, HAMZA MOHAMMED: TEHRAN, IRAN
- AMB.IBRAHIM DANLAMI: KENYA
- IBRAHIM ADEOLA MOPELOLA (F): COTONOU-BENIN
- AMB.AYENI ADEBAYO EMMANUEL: BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
- AMB.AKANDE WAHAB ADEKOLA: BERNE-SWITZERLAND
- AMB. AREWA (NEE ADEDOKUN) ESTHER (F): WINDHOEK-NAMIBIA
- AMB.GERGADI JOSEPH JOHN: LIBREVILLE-GABON
- AMB. LUTHER OGBOMODE AYO-KALATA (F): SIERRA LEONE
- DANLADI YAKUBU NYAKU : KHARTOUM-SUDAN
- BELLO DOGON-DAJI HALIRU: BANGKOK, THAILAND
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already received agrément from the United Kingdom for the High Commissioner-designate, Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu. Similarly, France has sent the agrément for Ambassador Ayo Oke.
The Ministry has also conveyed the nominations of the other 62 designated envoys to all the countries concerned, including a request for their agréments in line with standard diplomatic practice.
President Tinubu has directed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should immediately commence the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners.
Bayo Onanuga,
Special Adviser to the President
(Information and Strategy)
March 6, 2026