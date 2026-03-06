Tinubu Approves Posting of 65 Ambassadors to Foreign Missions (See Full List)

Jimoh Ibrahim ( Permanent Representative to UN), Femi Fani-Kayode (Germany), Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (China), Ita Enang (South Africa), Olufemi Pedro (Australia), Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Philippines), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Greece), Muhammed Aliyu (Argentina), Chioma Ohakim (Poland), Reno Omokri (Mexico), Yakubu Gambo (Saudi Arabia)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the posting of 65 ambassadors to Nigerian missions abroad and multilateral organisations, marking a significant step in the administration’s diplomatic engagements.

The appointments include 31 non-career ambassadors and 34 career diplomats, whose nominations were confirmed by the Nigerian Senate in December last year.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the envoys have now been assigned to various countries and international missions.

Among the prominent non-career ambassadors are Former Abia State governor Okezie Ikpeazu will represent Nigeria in Spain, while former Minister of Health Isaac Folorunso Adewole has been assigned to Canada. Former senator Grace Bent, who will serve in Lomé, Togo, while Ita Enang has been posted to South Africa.

Others include former Chief of Defence Intelligence Lateef Kayode Are as ambassador to the United States, former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode to Germany, and businessman Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The list also features former Chief of Air Staff Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau to China, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State Olufemi Pedro to Australia, and media personality Reno Omokri to Mexico.

Career diplomats were also assigned to key missions, including Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Egypt, India, Ghana, Senegal, Iran, Kenya, Belgium, Switzerland and Thailand, among others.

The Presidency said the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Nigeria) has already received diplomatic clearance (agrément) from the United Kingdom for High Commissioner-designate Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu and from France for Ambassador Ayo Oke.

It added that the ministry has forwarded the nominations of the remaining 62 envoys to their respective host countries while awaiting the required diplomatic approvals.

President Tinubu also directed the Foreign Affairs Ministry to immediately begin the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and high commissioners ahead of their deployment to their respective missions.

The postings are expected to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic representation and advance the country’s foreign policy objectives across Africa, Europe, the Americas, Asia and multilateral institutions.

See the full Press Release from the State House below

PRESIDENT TINUBU APPROVES THE POSTINGS OF AMBASSADORS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the postings of 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors to various countries and the United Nations. The Senate confirmed the ambassadors-designate last December.

POSTINGS OF NON-CAREER AMBASSADORS / HIGH COMMISSIONERS

S/N NAME MISSION APPROVED

SENATOR GRACE BENT: LOME-TOGO SEN. ITA ENANG: SOUTH AFRICA IKPEAZU VICTOR: SPAIN NKECHI LINDA UFOCHUKWU: TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL MAHMUD YAKUBU: QATAR PAUL OGA ADIKWU: THE VATICAN CITY HOLY SEE VICE ADMIRAL IBOK-ETE EKWE IBAS: THE PHILIPPINES MR. RENO OMOKRI: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO HON. (ENGR.) ABASI BRAIMAH (FMHR): BUDAPEST, HUNGARY MRS. ERELU ANGELA ADEBAYO: PORTUGAL BARR. OLUMILUA OLUWAYIMIKA AYOTUNWA: TOKYO, JAPAN RT. HON. UGWUANYI IFEANYI LAWRENCE: ATHENS, GREECE BARR. CHIOMA PRISCILLA OHAKIM: WARSAW, POLAND AMINU DALHATU: UNITED KINGDOM, UK LT. GEN ABDULRAHMAN BELLO DAMBAZAU: BEIJING, CHINA HON. TASIU MUSA MAIGARI: GAMBIA OLUFEMI PEDRO: AUSTRALIA BARR. MUHAMMED UBANDOMA ALIYU: ARGENTINA LATEEF KAYODE ARE: USA AMB. JOSEPH SOLA IJI: RUSSIA SEN. JIMOH IBRAHIM: UN PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE FEMI FANI KAYODE: GERMANY PROF. ISAAK FOLORUNSO ADEWOLE: OTTAWA, CANADA AJIMOBI FATIMA FLORENCE (F): AUSTRIA MRS. LOLA AKANDE (F): SWEDEN AYODELE OKE: FRANCE YAKUBU N. GAMBO: SAUDI ARABIA SENATOR PROF. NORA LADI DADUUT: SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA BARR. ONUEZE CHUKWUJIKA JOE OKOCHA SAN: DUBLIN DR. KULU HARUNA ABUBAKAR: TUNIS, TUNISIA RT. HON. JERRY SAMUEL MANWE: PORT OF SPAIN, T&T

POSTINGS OF CAREER AMBASSADORS / HIGH COMMISSIONERS LIST

S/N NAME MISSION APPROVED

AMB. NWABIOLA EZENWA CHUKWUMEKA: COTE D’IV/OIRE BESTO MAIMUNA IBRAHIM: NIAMEY-NIGER MONICA OKWUCHUKWU ENEBECHI: SAO TOME, STP AMB. MOHAMMED MAHMUD LELE: ALGIERS-ALGERIA ENDONI SYNDOPH PAEBI: OUAGADOUGOU-BURKINA FASO AHMED MOHAMMED MONGUNO: CAIRO EGYPT AMB.JANE ADAMS (NEE OKON) MICHAEL (F): KINGSTON-JAMAICA AMB. CLARK-OMERU ALEXANDRA (F): LUSAKA-ZAMBIA CHIMA GEOGGREY LIOMA DAVID: BAMAKO-MALI AMB. ODUMAH YVONNE EHINOSEN: MALABO –E/GUINEA AMB WASA SEGUN IGE: BEIRUT, LEBANON RUBEN ABIMBOLA SAMUEL (F): ROME, ITALY AMB.ONAGA OGECHUKWU KINGSLEY: MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE AMB.MAGAJI UMAR: KINSASHA, DR CONGO AMB.MUHAMMAD SAIDU DAHIRU: NEW DELHI-INDIA AMB. ABDUSSALAM HABU ZAYYAD: DAKAR-SENEGAL AMB SHEHU ILU BARDE: ACCRA GHANA AMB.AMINU NASIR: ETHIOPIA ABUBAKAR MUSA MUSA: N’DJAMENA, CHAD AMB. HAIDARA MOHAMMED IDRIS: THE HAGUE-NETHERLANDS AMB.BAKO ADAMU UMAR: RABAT-MOROCCO AMB. SULU GAMBARI OLATUNJI AHMED: MALAYSIA AMB.ROMATA MOHAMMED OMOBOLANLE (F): TANZANIA AMB. SHAGA JOHN SHAMAH: BOTSWANA SALAU, HAMZA MOHAMMED: TEHRAN, IRAN AMB.IBRAHIM DANLAMI: KENYA IBRAHIM ADEOLA MOPELOLA (F): COTONOU-BENIN AMB.AYENI ADEBAYO EMMANUEL: BRUSSELS, BELGIUM AMB.AKANDE WAHAB ADEKOLA: BERNE-SWITZERLAND AMB. AREWA (NEE ADEDOKUN) ESTHER (F): WINDHOEK-NAMIBIA AMB.GERGADI JOSEPH JOHN: LIBREVILLE-GABON AMB. LUTHER OGBOMODE AYO-KALATA (F): SIERRA LEONE DANLADI YAKUBU NYAKU : KHARTOUM-SUDAN BELLO DOGON-DAJI HALIRU: BANGKOK, THAILAND

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already received agrément from the United Kingdom for the High Commissioner-designate, Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu. Similarly, France has sent the agrément for Ambassador Ayo Oke.

The Ministry has also conveyed the nominations of the other 62 designated envoys to all the countries concerned, including a request for their agréments in line with standard diplomatic practice.

President Tinubu has directed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should immediately commence the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners.

Bayo Onanuga,

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

March 6, 2026