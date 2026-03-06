Group Calls on New IG to Strengthen Respect for Human and Civil Rights of Young People

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The West African Youth Protection and Advocacy Network (WAYPAN) has called on the new Inspector General of Police (IG), Tunji Disu, to view his appointment as an opportunity to initiate meaningful reforms that will strengthen respect for human and civil rights within the police system.

The group stated that there is a need for a review of documented cases of rights violations involving citizens, particularly young people, and a resolve to discontinue unjust or unnecessary prosecutions.

In a statement signed by the Regional Coordinator of WAYPAN, Rafiu Adeniran Lawal, the group said that while there is a need to strengthen accountability mechanisms within the Force, it is important to retrain officers on human rights standards and lawful engagement procedures, especially in relation to profiling and public demonstrations.

It lamented that reports by local and international human rights organisations consistently show that young Nigerians continue to face police harassment, unlawful arrest and detention, wrongful profiling, and physical assault.

Moreover, it said of particular concern is the increasing use of cybercrime law (2024) to prosecute young people on behalf of powerful individuals, including politicians, influencers, and wealthy elites.

Among other concerns, the group also urged the new IG to, as a matter of urgency, “establish functional and accessible human rights desks across all police formations to promptly address complaints of misconduct.

“Promote a youth-friendly policing approach that recognises young people as partners in national development rather than as potential criminals.”

Reiterating its commitment to advocating the protection of young people’s rights and stands ready to support the Nigerian Police Force in advancing reforms that promote justice, accountability, and public trust, it congratulated the new Inspector General of Police and wishes him a successful tenure where citizens’ rights are duly and equitably protected without favour.

“While WAYPAN condemns the misuse of digital platforms for blackmail, defamation, or fraud, it is important to note that many cases pursued by the police under cybercrime laws often border on civil disputes rather than criminal offences. Even more troubling are the procedural abuses that sometimes occur in the handling of such cases, including violations of suspects’ rights prior to formal prosecution.

“Similarly, the excessive use of force in managing peaceful protests underscores the urgent need. The Nigerian Police Force must draw lessons from the #EndSARS protests, which were triggered by public outrage over police misconduct and brutality,” it stated.