Deposed Monarch Seeks Correction of Alleged Error in Ruling House Name

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A deposed traditional ruler, the Nloku of Iraye, in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Samuel Olatunji Kalejaiye, has reiterated his call on the Ogun State Government to amend what he described as longstanding anomalies in the 1959 Registered Nloku of Iraye Chieftaincy Declaration.

The former monarch specifically demanded the correction of the name “Sugbada” to “Sugbodo,” insisting that “Sugbada” does not exist in the royal lineage of Iraye town and was erroneously inserted in the official declaration.

The request of the ex-monarch, was revealed by one of the lawyers to the Sugbodo Royal Family, Prince Dipo Ilara during an interview, saying the ruling house would soon approach court to drive home the demand.

In a pre-action notice to be served on the state authorities pursuant to Section 22(2) of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State, 2021, the lawyer maintained the error has continued to generate tension within the community and must be rectified in the interest of justice and lasting peace.

According to the lawyer, Iraye’s traditional structure recognises four authentic ruling houses entitled to produce the Nloku namely: Somade, Sugbodo, Sowomade and Olubinjo.

He stressed that there is no ruling house known as “Sugbada” in the history, custom or tradition of the town.

He further noted the three other ruling houses can attest to the fact that “Sugbada” is alien to the royal lineage of Iraye and has never featured in the rotational succession arrangement that guides the emergence of the Nloku.

He argued that leaving the alleged error uncorrected could distort historical records, undermine the integrity of the chieftaincy system and create avoidable disputes in the future.

The lawyer expressed concern that despite repeated representations to relevant authorities over the years, no formal amendment has been made to address the discrepancy in the 1959 Declaration.

He described the continued reference to “Sugbada” as a misnomer capable of causing confusion in the nomination and selection process of future occupants of the stool.

The legal practitioner therefore urged the Ogun State Government, particularly the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, to take immediate steps to amend the declaration in line with historical facts and native law and custom.

He emphasised that the correction is crucial for maintaining unity and stability in Iraye town noting that that unresolved ambiguities in chieftaincy declarations often serve as the root of prolonged communal crises.

According to him, clarifying the authentic ruling houses and correcting the name to “Sugbodo” would not only preserve the sanctity of the stool but also provide clear guidance for future generations.