NCPC Chairman, Bishop Adegbite Speaks on Iran-Israel Conflict, Pilgrims’ Safety, and Nigerian Protests

Mary Nnah





Nigeria’s top Christian pilgrim official has spoken out on the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, assuring Nigerians of the safety of pilgrims in the region.

Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, Bishop (Prof.) Stephen Adegbite, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), addressed the ongoing conflict, the safety of Nigerian pilgrims, and the protests in Nigeria over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Adegbite began by expressing gratitude to God for the successful completion of the 2025 Main Pilgrim Exercise to Israel and Jordan.

“I wish to extend my profound gratitude to God for how he has seen us through our 2025 main programme exercise to Israel and Jordan, which was conducted seamlessly and concluded by the grace of God,” he said.

The commission had deployed a Boeing 777-300 series aircraft, the largest ever operated in Nigeria for a pilgrim airlift, to transport over 4,000 Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land.

The NCPC chairman revealed the commission had safely airlifted over 4,000 Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land, with the last batch arriving in Nigeria at 4:30 am on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026.

He praised the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Ahmed Tinubu, and other government officials for their support.

“His support for pilgrimage is unprecedented in the history of pilgrimage in Nigeria,” Adegbite said.

Regarding the conflict, Adegbite disclosed that 525 pilgrims were trapped in the war zone but were safely evacuated to Amman, Jordan, and later flown back to Nigeria via Turkey.

“We got every Nigerian to the border the next morning… Nobody wants to die,” he said, recounting the ordeal.

“We had 525 people trapped in the war zone. And when I was called, I read the news, and I couldn’t sleep. But what God has given me is the grace to manage a situation like that.”

Adegbite urged Nigerians to exercise restraint and avoid violence, especially in light of protests over Iran’s Supreme Leader’s death.

“We must be cautious in Nigeria and be careful with the way we go about our things… Don’t bring what is not our own to us here,” he said.

As the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State, Adegbite emphasized the importance of peace and reconciliation.

“We want peace in Nigeria, Africa, and the global village,” he said, warning against importing external conflicts. “If anything has happened in a place, we should not hide it. We must do a reconciliation, and that is what we are called for.”

The NCPC has put all pilgrim activities on hold until the security situation in Israel and the Middle East normalizes.

Adegbite appealed to Nigerians to pray for peace in the region, saying, “May I also urge every lover of peace to pray fervently for peace of Jerusalem and peace in the Middle East, to avoid a serious case of humanitarian situation in the region.”

Adegbite also commended the Nigerian government for its handling of the situation, saying, “I think the Nigerian government has taken care of that. And it’s not only in Lagos that you have that.

“We have pockets of such protests in Abuja and also in Kaduna. And the security officers in Nigeria are managing the situation, and will ensure that none of them attacks anybody.”