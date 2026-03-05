  • Thursday, 5th March, 2026

Former NTA Sports’ Niyi Oyeleke Laid to Rest in Offa 

Featured | 9 seconds ago

Oyeniyi Oyeleke, a former chairman of the Lagos chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), who died on Tuesday was laid to rest in his Offa home town  in Kwara State on Wednesday afternoon.

Oyeleke had a distinguished career with the Nigerian Television Authority, where he was part of the network’s sports reporting team, before later contributing to coverage on SuperSport.

As Lagos SWAN chairman, Oyeleke was known for his efforts to strengthen the professional standing of sports journalists and promote unity within the association.

Also confirmed to have died is Tonex Chukwu, another sports journalist who built a strong reputation within Nigerian club football circles, particularly through his work as media officer of Enyimba FC, one of the country’s most successful teams.

He later served as coordinator for Heartland FC, contributing to the organisation and administration of the club during his tenure.

No date has been fixed for his burial.

The Nigerian sports media community has been thrown into mourning following the deaths of the two respected football journalists and administrators.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.