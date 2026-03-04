Union Bank Ends Fitfeb 2026 with Nationwide Healthwalks and Celebrations

Nume Ekeghe

The streets of Lagos and Enugu witnessed an inspiring sight on the morning of Saturday, 28 February 2026, as Union Bank employees gathered for Healthwalks in both cities. In Lagos, hundreds of staff walked together from the Bank’s historic Head Office in Marina to its Facility in Surulere, known as The Stable. Simultaneously in Enugu, employees embarked on their own route through the city, united by the same purpose: to celebrate health, community, and the conclusion of the Bank’s annual Fitfeb wellness initiative.

Fitfeb 2026 marked Union Bank’s most geographically inclusive wellness programme to date. Throughout February, employees across all branches and departments participated in daily stretch-out sessions held at noon. These brief but consistent breaks encouraged staff to step away from their workstations, stretch their muscles, and refresh their minds before returning to their duties.

The initiative featured health webinars accessible to employees nationwide, providing valuable information on maintaining physical and mental wellbeing. Aerobic classes offered more intensive fitness opportunities for those seeking to elevate their exercise routines. The celebrations reached their peak on Friday, 27 February, with fitness parties held simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Enugu. These events brought employees together in vibrant celebrations of health and camaraderie, transcending geographical boundaries to reinforce a shared organisational culture.

The Healthwalks served as both a physical culmination and a symbolic gesture. In Lagos, the route from Marina to Surulere represented a journey of commitment, with employees walking side by side through the city’s bustling streets. In Enugu, participants moved through their own neighbourhoods, demonstrating that Union Bank’s commitment to employee welfare extends beyond its headquarters to every location where its people work.

Fitfeb has established itself as an annual highlight in Union Bank’s calendar. While each edition builds on the successes of previous years, the core objective remains unchanged: to demonstrate the Bank’s genuine commitment to the welfare of its workforce across Nigeria.

The nationwide execution of Fitfeb 2026 reflects the Bank’s understanding that employee wellbeing cannot be confined to a single location. By extending the initiative to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and beyond, Union Bank affirms that every employee, regardless of location, deserves equal investment in their health and happiness.

Union Bank’s wellness initiatives align directly with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing for all at all ages. By investing in the health of its employees nationwide, the Bank contributes to national health objectives while setting an example for other organisations.

The programme also supports Goal 8, which promotes sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all. Healthy employees are more productive, more engaged, and better equipped to deliver exceptional service to customers across every region the Bank serves.