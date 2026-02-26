Shettima Restates Government’s Resolve to Prevent Recurrence of Infernos in Kano Markets

• Says President has directed relevant agencies to take proactive fire safety measures

•Kano singer market traders appreciate FG

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated Federal Government’s resolve to work with the Kano State government and relevant government agencies to prevent the recurrence of fire outbreaks in markets across the state.

Shettima said all necessary documentation had been made by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to release the N5 billion pledge made by President Bola Tinubu to support traders and other victims of the inferno that razed several sections of the popular Kano Singer Market, resulting in significant economic losses, in goods and business capital valued at billions of Naira.

Shettima gave the assurance on Wednesday while playing host to Association of Kano Business Community, led by its President, Alhaji Sabiu Bako, which paid him a thank you visit in his office at State House, Abuja.

He assured the delegation that Tinubu had the people of Kano at heart, saying the N5 billion approved by the president as immediate relief for victims of the inferno was based on the result of the preliminary assessment of the damage caused by the fire outbreak.

The vice president stated, “Be rest assured that President Bola Tinubu has you at heart. When the incident happened, he immediately directed me to proceed to Kano and sympathise with victims of the inferno.

“In fact, he gave the blanket cheque to make a recommendation on the support we should give to the government and people of Kano.

“And the N5 billion approved by the president was based on the outcome of your preliminary assessment of the damages; otherwise, if the level of damage was up to N20 billion, I am absolutely certain that the president would have approved that amount. The donations of this nature are handled by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.”

The vice president called for transparency in the management of the funds, saying, “The disbursement and utilisation of the funds must be transparently done for posterity.”

He also informed the delegation that the president had directed that proactive measures should be taken by the relevant Federal Government agencies, in collaboration with the Kano State government, to prevent any reoccurrence of such fire outbreaks in the state.

He stated, “Government intends to engage your association to also introduce fire safety measures to prevent the reoccurrence of such incidence to safeguard the lives and properties of our people. The reoccurrence of fire of such magnitude can only be mitigated by taking proactive measures.”

Acknowledging the challenges Kano faced as one of the country’s industrial hubs, Shettima stated that Nigeria’s economy had been recalibrated and was on a sound footing.

Shettima said the country was on a path to sustained growth.

He said with the economy back on track, government was poised to address the state’s industrial challenges, citing the $2.8 billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project, designed to deliver natural gas to northern Nigeria, including a major 1,350 MW Independent Power Plant (IPP) in Kano, which was already at 80 per cent completion stage, and aimed to revitalise industries and boost power supply in the state.

He stated, “We know the challenges of Kano. Most of the industries in Kano are now in a state of comatose. The few that are existing are on life support because they are generating their own power. But the AKK will soon see the light of day. It is the most expensive infrastructure project in this country.

“With the AKK, I believe Kano will bounce back to life again because power is sine qua non for any industrial take-off. Kano used to have as many as a thousand industries, and they will be revived.”

Earlier, President of the association, Alhaji Sabiu Bako, appealed to the federal government to consider the establishment of a special interest-free loan facility for the affected traders with a structured repayment period of up to 10 years.

In addition, he urged continued federal assistance in rebuilding critical infrastructure within the market to ensure improved safety standards and prevent future occurrences.

Bako said such gestures will not merely restore businesses alone but will also restore dignity, rebuild confidence, and revive the economic fortunes of the victims, as well as the economy of the entire state.

According to him, “Kano’s business community is resilient. Our traders are industrious men and women who ask not for handouts, but for a bridge back to productivity. With structured support and sustained collaboration Singa Market will rise again, stronger, safer, and more vibrant than ever.

“On behalf of the Kano Business Community, I express our profound gratitude and reaffirm our commitment to partnering with the federal government in rebuilding and strengthening our economy.”

Bako expressed gratitude for the donations by the federal government and Progressive Governors Forum, stating that their “swift action helped contain further damage and offered immediate relief”.

Expressing the association’s gratitude to Tinubu, Bako said, “We are profoundly grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his decisive intervention and compassion. The president’s action in dispatching a high-powered delegation led by you to commiserate with the government and people of Kano State brought comfort to our grieving community.

“The donation of N5 billion to the affected traders has provided immediate succour and renewed hope among our people. This gesture of solidarity reflects the unity of purpose that defines our nation in times of crisis.”