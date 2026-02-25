ILOT: First Lady’s Visit to Warri Holds Great Promise for Itsekiris

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





The respected Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, (ILOT) has described the planned visit of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to Warri Kingdom, tomorrow, holds great promise for Itsekiri nation.

The Itsekiri leaders, in a statement issued in Warri, Delta State yesterday and signed by its Chairman, Chief Edward Ekpoko and Secretary, Sir Amorighoye Sunny Mene, noted that Itsekiri nation, is very proud of Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s achievements as Senator in recent past and her outstanding leadership qualities as Nigeria’s First Lady.

ILOT, in the statement, expressed optimism that Senator Tinubu’s maternal ties with Warri Kingdom, would attract rapid development to Itsekiri upland and coastal communities.

Whilst commending President Bola Tinubu for appointing Engr. Omatsola Ogbe as Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB) and Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan as Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Itsekiri leaders, appealed to Mrs. Tinubu to use her position to ensure that work commences in the Koko – Ogheye – Lagos High Way and Omadino – Ugborodo Road.

They urged Itsekiris to come out in their numbers to welcome the First Lady and members of her entourage, assuring that the rich cultural heritage of the Itsekiri people, would make the visit memorable.