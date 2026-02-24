Osun APC Elders Visit Omisore in Ile-Ife for Reconciliation as Fallout of Guber Crisis

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Former Osun State gubernatorial Aspirant, Senator Iyiola Omisore, yesterday, played host to a powerful six-man delegation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Forum otherwise known as Igbimo Agba Osun in his country home, Ile Ife, yesterday .

The delegation which included politicians included Chief Shuaib Oyedokun, Mr. Sola Akinwumi, Sir Kunle Odeyemi, Alhaji Ajao, Prof Mojeed Alabi, and the forum Secretary, Hon. Akin Omolaoye.

The team was on the mission to reconcile Senator Omisore with the party following the crisis and misgivings that followed the primary election towards the 2026 governorship election in the state.

The 2026 governorship primary of APC in Osun State had produced Mr. Bola Oyebamiji after some aspirants were allegedly disqualified to contest the primaries.

Speaking about the need to encourage all and sundry to work for the success of the party at the poll, Chief Shuaib Oyedokun, pleaded that Otunba Omisore and his team should get involved in the electioneering to secure victory to the party.

In similar vein, speaker after speaker recalled the landmark roles the Ile Ife born politician has always played ever since the inception of the current political dispensation.

They recalled Omisore’s roles in the march towards the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to the mission of the delegates, Omisore dispelled various rumours, insinuations on his status in the party and commended the sense of ownership of the party, which motivated the team to ensure sustainable peace within the party.

Omisore underscored the need for transparency, dependable leadership, eschewing bigotry that had placed a section of the state over the vast majority, thus throwing despotism and despondency into the ranks of party men and women.

“There is the need for every party man and woman to develop hope of being rewarded. It is crucial, but not to work together with no or poor assurance.

“There is no politician without ambition and that is when members could give their best to ensure victory for party’s candidates,” he said.