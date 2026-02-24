London Property: Court Strikes Out Forgery Charge against Ozekhome

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Peter Kekemeke of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has struck out the forgery charge brought against senior lawyer, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

The court struck out the charge following its withdrawal by the federal government.

The charge was initially filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), following a judgement of a London court in respect of a property belonging to former FCT Minister, the late General Jeremiah Useni.

When the matter was called last month for arraignment, the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation had brought an application seeking to take over the case for effective prosecution.

At the resumed trial on Tuesday, the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, who represented the prosecution, told the court that after reviewing the case file he has the instructions of the AGF to withdraw the charge for “further instruction”.

Oyedepo said that the application was brought in line with Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

Responding, Chief Paul Erokoro, SAN, who led the defense team, said he was not opposed to the withdrawal.

In a short ruling, Justice Kekemeke held that the application haven not objected is granted and the charge marked….is hereby withdrawn and accordingly dismissed.

Details later.