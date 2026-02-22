Thinklab Charity Foundation Distributes 1,000 Ramadan Packages in Maiduguri

The Thinklab Charity Foundation has flagged off the distribution of 1,000 Ramadan food packages to vulnerable households across Maiduguri, Borno State, reinforcing its long-standing tradition of humanitarian support during the holy month.

The outreach, launched at Thinklab Estate, Bakassi GRA, was carried out in collaboration with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA) and under the leadership and blessings of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum. The exercise drew thousands of beneficiaries and was executed in an orderly and dignified manner.

Leading the initiative was Dr. Sa’id Alkali Kori, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Thinklab Group, whose commitment to annual Ramadan interventions has become a consistent pillar of relief for vulnerable families. For years, Dr. Kori has ensured that no Ramadan passes without structured support to communities in need, a reflection of his belief that corporate success must translate into social responsibility.

Senior management of Thinklab Group, alongside the leadership of the Thinklab Charity Foundation, supervised the distribution, which was supported by volunteers and logistics teams to guarantee transparency and efficiency.

Beyond seasonal interventions, Thinklab Group operates as a multi-sector conglomerate delivering development, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, consulting, real estate, and media solutions. With thousands of housing units delivered, major infrastructure projects executed, and tens of thousands of jobs generated, the Group aligns its operations with sustainable development principles while maintaining strong community impact through its charity arm.

This year’s 1,000-household Ramadan outreach once again underscores a leadership model anchored in compassion, consistency, and long-term social investment, demonstrating that for Dr. Sa’id Alkali Kori and Thinklab Group, development and humanity go hand in hand.