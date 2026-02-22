S’Eagles Midfielder, Onyeka Reveals How Mum Inspires His Football Career

Super Eagles and Coventry City midfielder Frank Onyeka has revealed the biggest inspiration in his football career, Soccernet.ng reports.

The 28-year-old left the shores of Nigeria as a teenager to join Danish side FC Midtjylland, but has now credited his mother for all of the sacrifices she made to get him to where he is today.

From Midtjylland, Onyeka moved to Brentford, although he spent a year on loan with FC Augsburg, and has now sealed another loan move to EFL Championship side Coventry City.

In an interview with the Coventry Telegraph, the 2025 Unity Cup winner revealed his mother encouraged him to study rather than play football before she eventually gave up and let him follow his dream.

“My mum didn’t want me to play football. She was always upset when she saw us playing football because she wanted me to study, but I think at some point she just decided to let me do what I wanted, and she bought me my first pair of boots.

One of five siblings, Onyeka’s determination eventually paid off, but there were more challenges to come.

“She’s really happy now. She prays for me every single day, and she’s so proud to see me play at the highest level and represent Nigeria. She’s really happy.

Born the son of a rice company manager father and mother who had their own clothing business, young Frank also had to pay his way once he left school.

“My dad lost his job, so my mum had to be the one to cater for the family. She has her own kids and women’s clothing business, but it was quite a difficult period at one point.

“Then, when I was 16, I did a little bit of roof work because, you know, in Africa you have to do something to try and help assist the family, and I was doing that, and then I got the opportunity to go to FC Ebedei.

“It wasn’t easy, but looking back, I’m really proud of my journey and where I am today,” Onyeka concluded.

The Brentford loanee has now represented the Super Eagles of Nigeria at two AFCON tournaments, winning a bronze and silver medal.