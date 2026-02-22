Joseph Oyewole Takes Oath of Office As S’ Court Justice February 25

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Joseph Olubunmi Oyewole will on February 25, take his oath of office as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The administration of the oath would be done by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, at Courtroom Two, Supreme Court complex, Abuja, by 2pm, a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, disclosed on Sunday.

The bench of the apex court had depleted recently with the retirement of some justices upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age.

Justice Oyewole, prior to his elevation, had served as a Justice of the Court of Appeal and presiding justice of the Enugu Division.

According to the statement, Oyewole’s appointment underscored the commitment of the Nigerian judiciary towards upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice, and strengthening the bench with experienced and dedicated jurists.

The statement added that the new justice will bring his wealth of legal expertise and integrity to the apex court to further enhance its capacity to deliver fair and timely judgments.

The statement further observed that the inauguration will mark another step in rejuvenating the judiciary and ensure the continued delivery of justice in line with the highest standards of integrity, competence, and impartiality.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria remains committed to the principles of justice, fairness and judicial independence for the benefit of all Nigerians,” the statement read in part.