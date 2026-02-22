BPP Records N1.1tn Savings, Seeks Increased Allocation in 2026 Budget

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has presented its 2026 budget proposal to the National Assembly, highlighting achievements in procurement reforms and savings.

The Director-General of BPP, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, said this in a statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Zira Nagga, in Abuja yesterday.

Adedokun said the reforms saved the nation N1.1 trillion in 2025.

He said the savings were realised through initiatives such as the Debarment Policy, Nigeria First Policy, and the E-Government Procurement (e-GP) System.

He attributed the bureau’s successes to the support of President Bola Tinubu and the backing of the National Assembly.

The DG listed key reforms undertaken by the bureau, including the proposed amendment of the Public Procurement Act, 2007; the development of the e-GP System; the Nigeria e-Market; and sector-based procurement frameworks.

Others are upgrading the contractors/consultants/service providers (CCSP) database, establishing a national repository of procurement experts and agents, and building procurement capacity for stakeholders.

According to him, the bureau has undertaken a comprehensive overhaul of its procurement processes since November 2024, resulting in substantial improvements in efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

“These reforms have led to a notable reduction in the processing time for government contracts, yielding significant cost savings and enhanced value for money.”

Adedokun also said that the president had approved the deployment of community-based procurement, which would promote local content and provide a legal framework for constituency projects to deliver value.

He said that transparency and value for money would be further enhanced through the deployment of digital tracking tools for monitoring and evaluation.

The DG said that the bureau was seeking increased budgetary allocation in 2026 to improve service delivery, support job creation, and strengthen its oversight capacity.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Procurement, Senator Olajide Ipinsagba, and the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Procurement, Hon. Unyime Idem, assured the bureau of legislative support.

Ipinsagba reiterated the bureau’s importance, noting that its mandate directly affects service delivery, infrastructure development, investor confidence, and public trust in government spending.

He said that the seriousness of the budget defence session reflected the bureau’s critical role in ensuring prudent management of public funds.

On his part, Idem assured the bureau of the committee’s commitment to reviewing its 2026 estimates to ensure alignment with national priorities.

He said this would focus particularly on strengthening compliance monitoring, deepening e-procurement implementation, and building institutional capacity across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Idem said that every Naira appropriated must translate into a measurable impact for Nigerians.

He further urged the bureau to urgently forward a comprehensive proposal for amending the Public Procurement Act, 2007, to the National Assembly.

Idem noted that after close to two decades of operations, evolving realities in digital procurement, fiscal reforms, and global best practices had made the amendment imperative.