When Women Gain, We Grow, Says Wema Bank, Hosts 2026 International Women’s Day Event March 4

Bennett Oghifo





As International Women’s Day (IWD) approaches, Wema Bank has announced plans to host its 2026 IWD Grand Event on March 4, 2026.

The bank, Nigeria’s oldest indigenous financial institution and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, said this year’s celebration is inspired by the global IWD 2026 theme, “Give To Gain.”

The event will be held under the sub-theme, “When Women Gain, We Grow,” focusing on the importance of supporting women and amplifying the impact of sustained efforts toward gender inclusion.

Announcing the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to advancing women’s inclusion and empowerment.

According to him, the bank has consistently prioritised gender inclusion through deliberate initiatives and tailored opportunities for women.

He noted that empowering women is central to building a thriving society, adding that the launch of the bank’s women-focused proposition, SARA by Wema, in 2019 reflects its long-standing dedication to promoting gender equality in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG 5).

Oseni described the 2026 IWD theme as particularly significant to the bank, stating that its continued investment in women has revealed the transformative potential women hold both personally and professionally.

He explained this year’s event is designed to spotlight and celebrate impact while encouraging individuals and institutions to prioritise meaningful support for women in everyday actions and large-scale initiatives alike.

The 2026 IWD event will convene women from diverse industries and sectors, alongside emerging female leaders and professionals navigating contemporary challenges.

The gathering aims to provide a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, access to opportunities, and dialogue on shared and differing experiences, all toward reinforcing the value of investing in women.

Highlights of the event include the SARA Gives to Empower Her Award, which will provide grants to women who have significantly impacted other women; the employee-focused He For She Award, recognising male employees who have demonstrated outstanding support for women beyond financial contributions; and the Wema Knight Gives initiative, through which staff members will undertake outreach activities benefiting women across Nigeria.

The event will also feature the launch of the Wema Bank Girl Child Journal, a reflective publication compiling insights and guidance for the girl-child from 80 contributors across various fields.

Wema Bank stated the 2026 IWD Grand Event is part of its broader strategy to foster a culture that not only celebrates women but actively supports their advancement, reinforcing the message that when women gain, society grows.