Nigerian Varsities Gain Entrance into Global Authentication Network

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Nigerian universities have recorded a significant milestone in global digital trust identity infrastructure following the admission of the Nigerian Research and Education Network (NgREN) into the Education Global Authentication Infrastructure.

Managing Director, NgREN, Dr. Joshua Atah, announced the development after signing the declaration of membership, formally ushering Nigeria into one of the world’s largest academic identity federations, according to a statement in Abuja.

The eduGAIN inter-federation service connects identity federations across the globe, simplifying secure access to digital content, services and resources for the international research and education community.

It comprises participation from over 100 countries and more than 10,000 identity and service providers worldwide.

The approval followed a rigorous assessment and voting process conducted by the eduGAIN Assembly.

Operating under the auspices of GÉANT, eduGAIN enables secure, trusted and seamless cross-border access to online research and education services.

In a statement, Dr. Atah described the admission as a landmark achievement that would significantly enhance collaboration opportunities for Nigerian institutions.

He noted that membership would provide secure access to international scholarly resources and strengthen digital trust frameworks for services used by the global academic community.

According to him, the move positions Nigeria’s higher education system firmly on the global stage, allowing universities and research institutions federated under NgREN to participate fully in the global inter-federation ecosystem.

Dr. Atah expressed appreciation to the eduGAIN Chair, Steering Committee and Assembly members for their diligence in assessing and approving NgREN’s application.

“As Nigeria’s National Research and Education Network, NgREN remains committed to strengthening digital trust identity, enabling secure federated access, and supporting innovation across the higher education and research ecosystem,” he said.

NgREN serves as Nigeria’s national research and education network, providing advanced ICT infrastructure, identity federation services and collaborative platforms for universities and research institutions nationwide.

Through reliable connectivity, cloud hosting and digital identity services, the network ensures that Nigerian researchers can operate at the frontiers of knowledge and innovation while translating research outcomes into real-world impact.